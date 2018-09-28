Police Are Looking For A Georgia Man Who Has Been Stealing From Hotel Breakfast Bars

According to WRCBTV, the first theft happened about two weeks ago. The man allegedly stole plastic silverware, shampoo and towels. Police are more concerned with the ways he’s entering hotel rooms than the stolen items.

“I think he knew. This hotel is known for its breakfast,” Cecy Lagunas, front office manager at Holiday Inn Express, said.

Lagunas told WRCBTV that something didn’t seem right about him. She said he walked in with books, started eating from the breakfast bar and then wandered the halls.

She approached the man who told her he was “just checking how easy it is to get into hotels and get free stuff.” The general manager told him to leave, and he did.

The next day police say the same man managed to sneak into one of the rooms that was being cleaned at a local Quality Inn. He was there for about an hour before he was approached by employees.