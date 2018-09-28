CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Police Are Looking For A Georgia Man Who Has Been Stealing From Hotel Breakfast Bars

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

Police in Georgia are looking for a man they call the “breakfast bandit.”

According to WRCBTV,  the first theft happened about two weeks ago. The man allegedly stole plastic silverware, shampoo and towels. Police are more concerned with the ways he’s entering hotel rooms than the stolen items.

“I think he knew. This hotel is known for its breakfast,” Cecy Lagunas, front office manager at Holiday Inn Express, said.

Lagunas told WRCBTV that something didn’t seem right about him. She said he walked in with books, started eating from the breakfast bar and then wandered the halls.

She approached the man who told her he was “just checking how easy it is to get into hotels and get free stuff.” The general manager told him to leave, and he did.

The next day police say the same man managed to sneak into one of the rooms that was being cleaned at a local Quality Inn. He was there for about an hour before he was approached by employees.

The man was bold enough to try another hotel the next day.

He reportedly told the clerk at a Super 8 he left his cell phone in a room and asked to get in to get it back. The clerk refused and told him they would call the police.

No one has seen him since then.

Officers said he was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

20 photos Launch gallery

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Police Are Looking For A Georgia Man Who Has Been Stealing From Hotel Breakfast Bars was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Botham Jean Get Justice? Activists Slam DA…

Faith Johnson is a Black Republican.
09.29.18
Age Is Nothing But A Number: 19-Year-Old To…

Making history.
09.29.18
Officials Set Trial Date For Black Cop Who…

Court to examine Justine Damond's shooting.
09.29.18
White People Are Willing To Sacrifice White People…

White supremacy doesn’t care if the world burns as long as white people get to smell everyone else’s ashes first.
09.29.18
Video Of Rapper XXXTentacion’s Shooting Provides New Details…

Prosecutors showed dramatic footage in court showing XXXTentacion's killing.
09.29.18
Bill Cosby Called ‘Serial Rapist’ As Walk Of…

Crews worked to restore Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was vandalized this week.
09.29.18
Here We Go Again: Homeowner Hangs Racist Halloween…

Displays used for discrimination.
09.29.18
College Basketball Player Wayde Sims Killed As Crime…

Tragedy strikes.
09.29.18
Sunken Place Black Fox News Contributor Is Fired…

Kevin Jackson is out at Fox News.
09.29.18
Lindsey Graham Wants To Remind You Judge Brett…

Sen. Graham had a temper tantrum.
09.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close