Police in Georgia are looking for a man they call the “breakfast bandit.”
According to WRCBTV, the first theft happened about two weeks ago. The man allegedly stole plastic silverware, shampoo and towels. Police are more concerned with the ways he’s entering hotel rooms than the stolen items.
“I think he knew. This hotel is known for its breakfast,” Cecy Lagunas, front office manager at Holiday Inn Express, said.
Lagunas told WRCBTV that something didn’t seem right about him. She said he walked in with books, started eating from the breakfast bar and then wandered the halls.
She approached the man who told her he was “just checking how easy it is to get into hotels and get free stuff.” The general manager told him to leave, and he did.
The next day police say the same man managed to sneak into one of the rooms that was being cleaned at a local Quality Inn. He was there for about an hour before he was approached by employees.
He reportedly told the clerk at a Super 8 he left his cell phone in a room and asked to get in to get it back. The clerk refused and told him they would call the police.
No one has seen him since then.
Officers said he was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima.
Police Are Looking For A Georgia Man Who Has Been Stealing From Hotel Breakfast Bars was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com