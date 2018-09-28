147% Increase in Sexual Assault Hotline During Kavanaugh Hearing

The Brett Kavanaugh hearing yesterday was one to remember, and it was truly brave of Dr. Christina Blasey Ford to come forward with her traumatic experience, and it seems women across the world were inspired by her.

According to the Huffington Post, The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network had a 147 percent increase to its National Sexual Assault Hotline after during the hearing.

