Book On The Prayer Ciara Allegedly Used To Get Russell Wilson Released

Some desire to have the fairytale love story of Russell Wilson and Ciara. The two began dating in 2015 and a year later got engaged during a romantic vacation together. They married in 2016 and Ciara shared that she prayed a specific prayer to get Wilson.

While they were dating the two also abstained from having sex because they wanted to wait for marriage. Many wanted to know about this prayer Ciara said and finally we’ve got the answers. According to The Jasmine Brand, a book titled, “Ciara’s Prayer: The Prayer Ciara Prayed for Russell Wilson” was caught on Amazon.

The author of the book is Bradley Ramsey. For $4.99 for your Kindle, you too can allegedly pray the same prayer Ciara said to get your boo. In the description of the book it says, “There comes a time in your life when you get tired of pursuing the wrong people, wrong things, and wrong relationships. It provokes a cry in your soul that screams change. R&B star Ciara screamed this change and it resulted in a prayer that transformed her life. What prayer will you pray that will change your life? Many women have asked “what kind of prayer did Ciara pray to get a man like Russell Wilson?” We finally take a look to see! Join me on the journey of discovering “Ciara’s Prayer” and what it means for Godly dating, pursuit, and love.”

The date of publication for this book was August of 2018, but there is no confirmation that Ciara helped developed this book. In a number of interviews Ciara has spoken about this prayer for a good man and as we see the lovely couple are doing very well.

