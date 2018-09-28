CLOSE
Tune In: Travis Scott To Hit The ‘SNL’ Stage Next Month

Source: WENN

Travis Scott is all set to take his talents to SNL as a musical guest early next month. The Astroworld rapper made the announcement via social media and if you’ve ever been to one of his shows, you know it’s about to be lit.

Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy hit Instagram to let everyone know to tune in his upcoming appearance, posting a photo of three sticky notes—one that read “October 6th,” another with his own name on it, and the final showing Awkwafina‘s name. Other than that he didn’t say much, captioning the pic “Night to remember !!! @nbcsnl.”

Night to remember !!! @nbcsnl

Travis Scott isn’t the only musical act scheduled for the October 6 episode of SNL, as Paul Simon will also hit the stage. Be sure to tune in.

Photo: WENN

Tune In: Travis Scott To Hit The ‘SNL’ Stage Next Month was originally published on hiphopwired.com

