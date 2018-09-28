CLOSE
Red Bull BC One World Finals Takes Place This Weekend In Switzerland

This event will showcase the first-ever Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Finals.

NETHERLANDS-DANCE-BC ONE WORLD FINAL

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

This Saturday (Sept. 29), Switzerland will play host to an international dance competition for the ages. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Red Bull BC One World Final Championships, B-boys and B-girls from all over the world will face off to claim the title of champion and a bit of history will be made as well.

Taking place in Zurich, the Red Bull BC One World Final Championships features dancers from 13 countries and five continents. In this year’s competition, the first-ever Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Finals contest will be held Saturday.

Among the competitors, Luigi, a well-known dancer based in Los Angeles, is slated to be one of the standout performers of the night. On the ladies’ side, Ayumi, the first-ever B-girl to compete at BC One, will also have all cameras and eyes trained on her. There will also be the event’s first female judge, Narumi, who is the sister of Ayumi. The contest will be hosted by Red Bull TV’s Hannah Rad.

Starting at 3:30 EDT, the live competition kicks off on Red Bull TV and on the Red Bull TV app. If that time poses a problem, fans can catch all the action at the conclusion of the event on demand.

Learn more about the event by following this link.

Photo: Getty

Red Bull BC One World Finals Takes Place This Weekend In Switzerland was originally published on hiphopwired.com

