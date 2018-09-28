CLOSE
Nelly Has Sexual Assault Case Tossed Out

However, the woman who accused the rapper of assault claims there was a settlement despite Nelly's legal team stating otherwise.

Nelly found himself the center of a sexual assault claim from October 2017 that dogged the rapper since in the era of the #MeToo movement. However, the case was dismissed without prejudice and while the rapper’s legal team claims a financial settlement wasn’t reached, the accuser’s legal team states otherwise.

The Blast reports:

According to court records, the lawsuit was dismissed earlier this week with prejudice … meaning Nelly’s accuser, Monique Greene, cannot re-file the case at a later date.

Nelly’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, tells The Blast, “The lawsuit with Nelly and accuser has been dropped. Both parties have mutually agreed to drop the lawsuit. No settlement or money changed hands.”

However, Greene’s attorney, Karen Koehler, is refuting Nelly’s statement and says the information about no money changing hands is “false.”

A source close to Greene tells The Blast that she “just wanted this to be done with.” the ordeal and “wants to get on with her life.”

Nelly countersued Greene for defamation after she initially sued him for defamation and sexual assault.

Nelly Has Sexual Assault Case Tossed Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com

