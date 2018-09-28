Video Of Rapper XXXTentacion’s Shooting Provides New Details Of Killing

The four suspects arrested for the shooting of rapper XXXTentacion in June remained behind bars Friday after prosecutors showed dramatic footage of the killing in court one day earlier. Surveillance video filmed in and outside of a South Florida motorcycle shop provided some new details into the brazen, broad day shooting that took the life of the 20-year-old hip-hop star, a local NBC affiliate reported.

The apparently edited video played in court shows everything from the moment two of the suspects walked into RIVA Motorsports in the town of Deerfield Beach to the instant when a black SUV blocked XXXtentacion and gunmen jumped out in what may be a robbery gone wrong. It remained unclear if they intended to shoot XXXTentacion during the orchestrated event.

Judge Michael Usan denied bail to the suspects — Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams — accused of playing various roles in the June 18 robbery-shooting. Prosecutors have identified Boatwright as the man who fired the fatal shots.

Studies show that the murders of rappers XXXTentacion and Jimmy Wapo were statistics waiting to happen, but is it really just that simple? #RIPXXXTentacion and #jimmywapo https://t.co/nHt5Sd3S2a — NewsOne (@newsone) June 19, 2018

The men were also accused of robbing XXXTentacion of a Louis Vuitton bag filled with $50,000 in cash, which was presumably going to be used to buy a motorcycle at RIVA Motorsports. The video shows that the rapper didn’t hand over the bag without a fight — a struggle that may have contributed to his death in what may have originally been planned as a robbery.

Rappers die on average at around 27 years old, according to a study looking at how musical genres affect musicians’ life expectancies. But that’s not even the half of it, as more than 50 percent of rappers die from murder, the study also found. That was in comparison to just 6 percent of musicians who are victims of homicide.

TMZ on Friday published the video of the fatal shooting that prosecutors played in court. The video contains graphic images, please view it at your discretion.

