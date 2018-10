Guy has fallen out with Kanye before, but this time he’s really done. He can’t get over Kanye’s foolishness from over the weekend, the SNL skit and rant was ridiculous. But, his tweet suggesting that we abolish the 13th amendment, the one that outlawed slavery, took the cake. Mr. West, Guy Torry is no longer a fan.

