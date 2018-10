Lately Kanye has been acting a fool! He’s been so outlandish it has some of us wondering if he’s been cloned. Kanye has renamed himself, “Ye” but Huggy has given him a different name, “Toby West.” His Saturday Night Live rant may have proved that West is one of Trump’s most loyal supporters, maybe even more loyal than Ben Carson!

