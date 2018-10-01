CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Porsha Williams Allegedly Engaged To Dennis McKinley

Leave a comment
Porsha on RSMS

Source: Radio One / Radio One

The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Porsha Williams is finally getting the fairytale story she always wanted. She recently announced that her and boyfriend, Dennis McKinley were expecting their first child and now she’s showing off a huge rock on her finger. According to Us Magazine, this past weekend she posted a photo on Instagram holding up a huge diamond ring and smiling from ear to ear.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In the caption it read, “Feed off of good energy or bad energy will feed on you!” Some also believe that Porsha let the cat out the bag about the gender of her baby as well. She commented on popular influencer, Ming Lee’s Instagram account where she showed four babies under the dryer. Porsha commented and said, “Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol.”

View this post on Instagram

Baby Snoblife studio 🤑

A post shared by 🐝 Ming Lee (@iamminglee) on

 

RELATED: Porsha Williams Opens Up About Why She Kept Being Pregnant A Secret, Gary With Da Tea To Host Event For The Baby [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

She has been dating her boyfriend for nearly a year and a couple months ago showed him off for the first time on social media. Porsha was once married to NFL star, Kordell Stewart, but the split up in 2013. Congratulations Porsha!

RELATED: Meet Porsha Williams’ Boyfriend, Dennis McKinley [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tries His Best Pickup Lines On Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Porsha Williams Allegedly Engaged To Dennis McKinley was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Important Religion Is To African-American Men

A study found that Black men are among the most religious in America.
10.01.18
Mother Encourages Daughter To Hold Her ‘Head High’…

Applebee's waitress received a racist note from customers instead of a tip.
10.01.18
Cop Who Killed LaQuan McDonald Not Racist, Ex-Officer’s…

Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago cop who killed LaQuan McDonald, isn't racist, according to his Black brother-in-law.
10.01.18
Republicans Portray Maxine Waters As An Angry Black…

Republicans called Rep. Maxine Waters an angry Black woman but showed a double standard by praising Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
10.01.18
Kanye West Goes On Pro-Trump Rant On Saturday…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoVx15Wgf7s/ Free Speech Ye is at it again. Kanye West’s anticipated performances on the Season Premiere of Saturday ended with…
10.01.18
Will Botham Jean Get Justice? Activists Slam DA…

Faith Johnson is a Black Republican.
09.29.18
Age Is Nothing But A Number: 19-Year-Old To…

Making history.
09.29.18
Officials Set Trial Date For Black Cop Who…

Court to examine Justine Damond's shooting.
09.29.18
White People Are Willing To Sacrifice White People…

White supremacy doesn’t care if the world burns as long as white people get to smell everyone else’s ashes first.
09.29.18
Video Of Rapper XXXTentacion’s Shooting Provides New Details…

Prosecutors showed dramatic footage in court showing XXXTentacion's killing.
09.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close