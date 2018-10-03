Damon Wayans Jr. Stars In New CBS Comedy ‘Happy Together’

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 10.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Wayans family stays busy! Damon Wayans Jr. says they should be busy because, “there’s a million of us!”

His new project is the new CBS sitcom Happy Together. In the show his character is happily married and he and his wife have their world turned upside down when a young pop star unexpectedly moves in.

As wild as that sounds, Wayans says it’s based on a true story. Lead singer of One Direction, Harry Styles, moved in with the shows creator, Ben Winston, for two years.

Catch the show Mondays on CBS.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Damon Wayans Jr. Stars In New CBS Comedy ‘Happy Together’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…

Politics appears to have turned the Keith Ellison case into a hot potato.
10.04.18
Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls…

A lawsuit alleges that Georgia's secretary of state is practicing voter suppression.
10.04.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Is Going Hard For…

Unapologetic activism.
10.04.18
Sen. Lindsey Graham Has Another Temper Tantrum When…

The South Carolina Senator defended Kavanaugh.
10.04.18
Trump Administration Official Who Didn’t Think The N-Word…

Staff members at the federal consumer protection agency called for the firing of Eric Blankenstein.
10.04.18
City Leaders Fire Police Chief After Department Accused…

He's out.
10.04.18
Video Shows Cops Aim Guns At Two Black…

A shocking incident.
10.04.18
Sunken Place Demon Candace Owens Calls Dr. Christine…

Despicable.
10.04.18
Jemele Hill Tells Nothing But The Truth About…

The former anchor speaks out about her time at the sports network.
10.04.18
NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked…

Edwin Raymond is speaking out.
10.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close