Before The Talk, Sheryl Underwood was part of the Tom Joyner Morning Show family! She traveled all over for different events and gave reports! In this segment she went to the premiere of American Gangster and reported back, but it was mostly about the food! Take a trip down memory lane with the audio above.

#TJMS25: Where In The World Is Sheryl? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

