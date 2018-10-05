Snoop Dogg And Tamar Braxton On Redemption Of A Dogg, Trump, Wild Snoop Stories And More [EXCLUSIVE]

Uncategorized
| 10.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

If Snoop Dogg‘s thoughts on Kanye West were one thing, you gotta hear everything the D-O-Double-G has to say. In an exclusive interview with The Madd Hatta Morning Show, Snoop is joined by Tamar Braxton and Je’Caryous Johnson to promote his Redemption Of A Dogg stage play and the gloves came all the way off.

Snoop broke it down about his feelings on Trump (“he gave me a lot of money to talk about him, I had fun talking about him … but he’s a troll. His mama and daddy was KKK. Take that into the equation of your upbringing and your teachings. “) whether or not he’s for cancelling artists who support Trump (“I don’t say cancel them but I say, don’t f*ck with them.”) and a hilarious story about meeting B.B. King for the first time.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Forgives Kanye, Kim Kardashian’s “Big” Past, &amp; More

RELATED: Snoop Dogg And Tamar Braxton Set To Star In ‘Redemption Of A Dogg’ Stage Musical

Watch the full interview for tons of gems about Snoop’s faith, Tamar’s reasoning for joining the play, how the play came about and more.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Snoop Dogg And Tamar Braxton On Redemption Of A Dogg, Trump, Wild Snoop Stories And More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia Cop Who Lied About A Black Man…

Sherry Hall nearly ruined an innocent man's life.
10.06.18
Dallas DA Accused Of Bungling Botham Jean Case…

Faith Johnson has "done an excellent job" as Dallas County district attorney, according to the Dallas Morning News.
10.06.18
Here’s Why Black Unemployment Fell In September, And…

Reading between the lines.
10.06.18
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…

Black women are now the most educated group in the country, which means it’s natural we have more money at…
10.05.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…

A new survey of millennials reveals their attitudes about race and politics.
10.05.18
Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him…

Living while Black.
10.05.18
Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially…

A lawsuit accuses the San Francisco Police Department of racially selective law enforcement.
10.05.18
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi…

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to…
10.05.18
How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive…

Residents have major concerns.
10.05.18
Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae…

Protesters demand to know the name of the officer who killed O'shae Terry.
10.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close