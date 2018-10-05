Listen To Black Women: What Can We Do To Combat Domestic Violence In The Black Community?

Domestic violence is one of those societal ills that, no matter how much awareness is raised around the topic, continues to get swept under the rug. Between individuals who swear it could never happen to them and victims who won’t share what’s happened to them for fear of being shamed, not believed, or even further abused by their partners, domestic violence still doesn’t seem real to many people. So, in this episode of Listen to Black Women, we decided to show just how close to home domestic abuse truly is.

In addition to hosts Africa Miranda and Shamika Sanders sharing their own personal experiences with abusive partners, we also polled our audience and found out nearly half of our readers have either hit or been hit by their romantic partners. Still think domestic abuse could never happen to you? Watch this episode and prepare to be enlightened by just how big of a problem intimate partner violence is.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

