CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About Mind Control, Can’t Buy His Publishing

Don't tell Yeezy what to do.

Leave a comment
US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

That didn’t take long. After a short hiatus, Kanye West is back on Twitter, talking about “mind control.” 

Yeezy has taken his coon tour to Uganda, and yesterday (Oct. 13) he posted while in the African nation.

In the 9-minutes clip West talked about being controlled by social media and the need to get more like. He also said he took an IQ test and that they were MENSA level.

One, we need to see those IQ test results for ourselves, for fact checking purposes of course.

Two, the irony that he’s complaining about social media, on social media.

Three, Ye said he brought a house that he can never finish.

Four, he says he tried to buy his publishing from Sony/ATV, but he couldn’t despite having the money.

Five, someone please breakthrough Mr. West’s stubbornness (about taking his meds, reading, etc.) and tell him to chill, for his own sake.

Also, here’s a choice quote: “I’m not worried about any type of blog or social media, y’all already saw was a lie. Social media told you that Hillary was going to win, but she didn’t win. Social media told you that people didn’t like me, but everybody loves me. Everybody loves Ye!” Umm, who’s going to tell him?

Peep Yeezy’s lengthy diatribe on “unprogramming your minds” and “positive energy” below. More on the flip.

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About Mind Control, Can’t Buy His Publishing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Too Little, Too Late! #CornerstoreCaroline Apologizes After Falsely…

After viewing a video of the boy accidentally bumping up against her, Teresa Klein admitted that she made a mistake.
10.15.18
Corner Store Caroline! White Woman Calls 911 After…

Teresa Klein is the latest white person who called the police on Black people.
10.15.18
Trump Tells Black People To ‘Honor’ Him By…

Honor yourself and vote for people like Andrew Gillum, Ben Jealous and Stacey Abrams on November 6.
10.14.18
High School Marching Band Causes Outrage After ‘John…

A marching band from Forest Hill High School in Mississippi reenacted a scene from Denzel Washington's 2002 film "John Q."
10.14.18
Kanye Will Love This! Trump Praises Confederate General…

Truly scary.
10.14.18
Prince’s Estate Demands Trump Stop Playing His Music…

Prince's estate released a statement.
10.13.18
Solutions? 17 Percent Of Black Baby Boomers Are…

Alarming figures.
10.13.18
State Court Throws Out Death Penalty Disproportionately Affecting…

A landmark decision.
10.13.18
City’s Policy To Punish Trick-Or-Treaters Sparks Debate About…

This isn't a trick.
10.13.18
House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb…

The popular homestay company later offered Jaleesa Jackson and Chiedozie Uwandu $2,500 and therapy sessions for witnessing the horrific incident.
10.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close