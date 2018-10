Ignorant News correspondent Damon Williams reports on, Dwayne White, a Florida police officer, was arrested after he was suspected of selling drugs. White wasn’t only selling drugs, but he used his own phone, was in uniform and in his squad car while selling. Officer White was charged with selling a controlled substance.

