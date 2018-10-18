CLOSE
What Are those?: Big Baller Brand Reveals Lonzo Ball’s New Shoe [Video]

Price markdown on struggle sneakers.

BIG BALLER BRAND ZO2.19

Source: BIG BALLER BRAND / BIG BALLER BRAND

Big Baller Brand is at it again. They have unveiled their newest edition of their signature sneaker.

With the 2018-2019 NBA season kicks off this week Lonzo Ball is dropping his new shoe. The Los Angeles Laker has debuted three colorways of his ZO2.19. As the new edition to the portfolio these models come with slight updates to the construction.

BIG BALLER BRAND ZO2.19

Source: BIG BALLER BRAND / BIG BALLER BRAND

As Hype Beast reports the shoes feature full grain leather forefoot strap and ultra soft genuine suede on the upper panel. According to the Big Baller Brand e-store the foaming has also been advanced. “ZO2.19 revolutionary foam has 40% more rebound than standard EVA foam. The ZO2.19 rides lower for better feel and stability while still providing incredible impact protection”.

The ZO2.19’s will be available in three siloheuttes including a “Madagasgar” colorway, “New White” and “Lilac”. To support the launch BBB produced a video spot that is a clear nod to the classic Michael Jordan and Mars Blackmon commercials from the 1990’s.

The Big Baller Brand ZO2.19’s will be released in 2019 and start at $200.00 dollars. You can pre-order them here.

Photo: Big Baller Brand

What Are those?: Big Baller Brand Reveals Lonzo Ball’s New Shoe [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

