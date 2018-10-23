CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This Youtuber Is In The News For Tipping His Waitress $10K, Here’s 5 Other Times He’s Given Away Insane Amounts Of Cash

Mr. Beast isn't new to giving back...or to tipping his waitresses

Leave a comment
American Money In A Church Offering Plate

Source: Design Pics / SW Productions / Getty

Headlines about a man who ordered only water at a restaurant and tipped $10,000 have been all over the place this week–but there’s a lot more to the story than most are aware of.

An East Carolina University Student by the name of Alaina was working her shift at Sup Dogs in Greenville, North Carolina when a customer came in and only ordered two waters. Once he departed, he left a note saying, “thanks for the delicious water,” along with an extremely generous $10,000 tip.

Seems unbelievable, especially to the lucky waitress at the receiving end of the cash. She told the News Observer,  “I literally didn’t think it was real. I picked it up and it was a giant stack of hundreds, I was shaking and just kept asking, ‘What is this?’ I thought someone was playing a joke on me.” But the money was very real and not at all a joke.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

But as it turns out, this good deed wasn’t just a one-off by some wealthy do-gooder, this was none other than Mr. Beast. The Youtuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his elaborate videos–many of which involve him giving away large sums of money to different groups of people like waitresses, pizza delivery guys, and the homeless.

Though this wasn’t the first time Donaldson had given away huge wads of cash to some deserving servers, it was the most he’s ever given to one lone waitress. While most Youtubers take their sponsorships to either pay their own bills or buy supplies for videos, Mr. Beast commonly gets sponsored by different companies just to give the money away to strangers–and a lot of times, he ends up pitching in his own money too.

If you’ve never seen one of his videos, be prepared to feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Check out these five others times Mr. Beast blessed the people in his community, giving out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

 

I Tipped Waitresses $20,000

As I mentioned before, this recent $10,000 tip wasn’t the first time Jimmy blessed some waitresses–but in this previous instance, he made a lot more than just one person’s day.

This Youtuber Is In The News For Tipping His Waitress $10K, Here’s 5 Other Times He’s Given Away Insane Amounts Of Cash was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Voices: Smoke, Mirrors & No Pull Outs With…

R&B Singer Ro James is set to release his newest project “Mirrors,” on November 19th which is his birthday. What…
10.24.18
White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey…

Sending a hateful message.
10.24.18
Dear White [And Black] People: Here’s Why Blackface…

Here's a history lesson.
10.24.18
Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early…

There's evidence of widespread suppression efforts during the early voting period.
10.24.18
Activist Wants ‘Distorted’ And ‘Shameful Image’ Of Martin…

All the King's statues.
10.24.18
GOP Plan To Shame Stacey Abrams For Burning…

A picture of Stacey Abrams burning Georgia's racist state flag surfaced on social media.
10.24.18
Here We Go Again: Halloween Used As Excuse…

Masks used for mockery.
10.24.18
5 Things To Watch For In Georgia’s First…

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are set to debate on October 23.
10.23.18
All The White Women Calling Cops On Black…

A satirical video promotes an alternative phone number to 911 for white people thinking about calling the cops on Black…
10.23.18
Reports Show Chicago Schools Just As Segregated As…

Education and equality.
10.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close