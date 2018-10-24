CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Give $1M To Charter School Group, Opening School In The Bronx

Diddy partnered with Dr. Steve Perry, who established a Hartford, Conn. location of the Capital Preparatory Schools, with a school is already up in Harlem.

Leave a comment
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Officially Opens Capital Prep Harlem Charter School

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs has already committed his time and money to ensure growing minds in his native Harlem have a safe learning environment. The Bad Boy mogul and entertainer once again opened his wallet and will invest in a charter school network that will erect a school in the Bronx, joining schools that are in existence in Harlem and Bridgeport, Conn.

New York Post reports:

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs pledged $1 million to his Harlem charter school network Tuesday — and announced the opening of a third location in the Bronx next September.

In a release, Combs said Capital Prep Bronx will serve roughly 160 kids in sixth and seventh grades and will expand to 650 students and additional grades over the next five years.

“I came from the same environment these kids live in every day,” Combs said in a statement Tuesday. “I understand the importance of access to a great education, and the critical role it plays in a child’s future.”

Combs established Capital Prep Harlem in 2016 and Capital Prep Bridgeport in Connecticut the following year.

To be clear, Combs worked alongside Dr. Steve Perry, who opened the Hartford location back in 2017, with the Harlem location opening in 2016.

Learn more about their mission here.

Photo: Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Give $1M To Charter School Group, Opening School In The Bronx was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Gets Light Sentence For Hate Crime After…

A judgment has come down.
10.25.18
Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent…

Alarms sounded.
10.25.18
What? GOP Mayor Bans Black Girls From Town…

Dancing and discrimination?
10.25.18
[Report] Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of…

According to CNN potential explosive devices were mailed to the homes of The Obamas and The Clintons. The Secret Service intercepted…
10.24.18
Sheriff Tries Everything Not To Pay Jury Award…

A Florida sheriff refused to pay a jury award of about $25 million.
10.25.18
The Legendary Al Roker Lays Into The Clueless…

Roker has been with NBC since 1978.
10.25.18
Voices: Smoke, Mirrors & No Pull Outs With…

R&B Singer Ro James is set to release his newest project “Mirrors,” on November 19th which is his birthday. What…
10.24.18
White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey…

Sending a hateful message.
10.24.18
Dear White [And Black] People: Here’s Why Blackface…

Here's a history lesson.
10.24.18
Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early…

There's evidence of widespread suppression efforts during the early voting period.
10.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close