Two individuals held a University of New Orleans student at gunpoint in his on-campus apartment before forcing him to drive to two ATMs and withdraw money Wednesday afternoon, reports The Times-Picayune.
At about 1 p.m., the 18-year-old student heard a knock at his door, when he opened it an armed man and woman forced their way in. The pair then reportedly held the student at gunpoint and forced him to leave his apartment and drive to two separate ATMs, give them cash and drive back to campus, police said. The amount of cash the student was forced to withdraw from the ATMs is currently unknown.
After arriving on campus, the man and woman got out of the student’s car and ran to another car which was reportedly a black sedan, “possibly a Chevrolet Impala,” with a Mississippi license place.
Police released a surveillance image Wednesday night (Oct. 31) showing the suspects and suspected get away car. The woman, who was armed, appears to be grasping a gun in the image of the duo.
NOPD is currently investigating.
Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home
Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home
1. PJ Morton and Mannie Fresh1 of 15
2. Frank Ocean2 of 15
3. Birdman3 of 15
4. Wynton Marsalis4 of 15
5. Bryant Gumble5 of 15
6. Rocsi Diaz6 of 15
7. Big Freedia7 of 15
8. August Alsina8 of 15
9. Wendell Pierce9 of 15
10. Anthony Mackie10 of 15
11. Sandra Bullock, resident11 of 15
12. Lil Wayne12 of 15
13. Solange, resident13 of 15
14. Master P14 of 15
15. Toya Wright15 of 15
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
UNO Student Held At Gunpoint In On-Campus Apartment, Forced To Withdraw Cash was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com