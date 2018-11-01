Don Lemon Says The Biggest Threat To America Is White Men [VIDEO]

CNN has yet to comment on Don Lemon’s recent statement that has outraged a few, including Donald Trump.
In a recent taping where he was discussing hate crime, Lemon suggested that white men are the biggest terrorist threat in America.
He shed light on the negative attention surrounding refugees in Central America and pointed out the recent home-grown attacks on Jewish people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh and a shooting at a supermarket in Kentucky where two Black police officers were killed.
“We have to stop demonizing people and realize that the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them,” he said.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Watch:
According to AP reports on BlackAmericaWeb.com, a CNN spokesperson said the network would not be making anymore comments about what was said.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- 8 Signs You’re Really TF Stressed Out
- Rapper Dies While Trying To Perform Stunt Like Tom Cruise On Airplane
- Black Teen Tells Dr. Phil She’s White And Hates Black People [VIDEO]
16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now
16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now
1. Men Searching Wreckage of Burned BuildingSource:Getty 1 of 65
2. Birmingham Cityscapes and City ViewsSource:Getty 2 of 65
3. Bomb-damaged trailers at the Gaston Motel, Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 3 of 65
4. Bomb-damaged home of Arthur Shores, NAACP attorneySource:Getty 4 of 65
5. ‘Bombing is a profession,’ James Meredith told a Denver audienceSource:Getty 5 of 65
6. Obama Designates Congressional Gold Medal For Church BombingsSource:Getty 6 of 65
7. 16th Street Baptist Church, site of a 1963 bombing that killed four girls in retaliation of the civil rights movement, Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 7 of 65
8. Congressional Gold Medals Posthumously Awarded To Birmingham Bombing VictimsSource:Getty 8 of 65
9. Congress Posthumously Honors Four Victims Of 1963 Birmingham BombingSource:Getty 9 of 65
10. Congress Posthumously Honors Four Victims Of 1963 Birmingham BombingSource:Getty 10 of 65
11. Alabama, Birmingham, 16Th Street Baptist Church Stained Glass WindowSource:Getty 11 of 65
12. Alabama, Birmingham, 16Th Street Baptist ChurchSource:Getty 12 of 65
13. The Congress of Racial Equality conducted march.Source:Getty 13 of 65
14. Sidewalk Damaged by Bomb BlastSource:Getty 14 of 65
15. National Guard Troops After Quelling ProtestSource:Getty 15 of 65
16. Bomb Victim’s Mother Crying at Funeral ServicesSource:Getty 16 of 65
17. Arrival of Alabama State Troopers in BirminghamSource:Getty 17 of 65
18. Bombed Car in Front of ChurchSource:Getty 18 of 65
19. Reverend. A.D. King Speaking at Violent ProtestSource:Getty 19 of 65
20. Portrait of Former Klansman Bob CherrySource:Getty 20 of 65
21. Crowd Around Carol Robertson’s CasketSource:Getty 21 of 65
22. Mourners at FuneralSource:Getty 22 of 65
23. Services for Birmingham Church Bombing VictimSource:Getty 23 of 65
24. Relative Grieving Bombing VictimsSource:Getty 24 of 65
25. Funeral for Church Bombing VictimSource:Getty 25 of 65
26. FBI Investigators at Bombed Birmingham Baptist ChurchSource:Getty 26 of 65
27. Parents of Church Bombing Victim Carol RobertsonSource:Getty 27 of 65
28. Funeral for Bombing Victim Carol RobertsonSource:Getty 28 of 65
29. Reaction to Birmingham BombingSource:Getty 29 of 65
30. Police Truck Moving Toward FireSource:Getty 30 of 65
31. Abernathy,Shuttlesworth,King Walk SolemnSource:Getty 31 of 65
32. Martin L. King Seated Addressing CameraSource:Getty 32 of 65
33. Martin Luther King Conducting Funeral ServiceSource:Getty 33 of 65
34. NEWS: SEP 15 Birmingham Empowerment Week Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Civil Rights MovementSource:Getty 34 of 65
35. Denver Post ArchivesSource:Getty 35 of 65
36. The Congress of Racial Equality conducted march.Source:Getty 36 of 65
37. Outside Arthur Shores’ Bombed HomeSource:Getty 37 of 65
38. The Wales Window for AlabamaSource:Getty 38 of 65
39. Birmingham Cityscapes and City ViewsSource:Getty 39 of 65
40. Birmingham Cityscapes and City ViewsSource:Getty 40 of 65
41. Birmingham Cityscapes and City ViewsSource:Getty 41 of 65
42. Birmingham Cityscapes and City ViewsSource:Getty 42 of 65
43. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 43 of 65
44. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 44 of 65
45. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 45 of 65
46. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 46 of 65
47. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 47 of 65
48. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 48 of 65
49. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 49 of 65
50. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 50 of 65
51. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 51 of 65
52. Martin L. King Seated Addressing CameraSource:Getty 52 of 65
53. Birmingham Cityscapes and City ViewsSource:Getty 53 of 65
54. Birmingham Cityscapes and City ViewsSource:Getty 54 of 65
55. Birmingham Cityscapes and City ViewsSource:Getty 55 of 65
56. Birmingham Cityscapes and City ViewsSource:Getty 56 of 65
57. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 57 of 65
58. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 58 of 65
59. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 59 of 65
60. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 60 of 65
61. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 61 of 65
62. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 62 of 65
63. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 63 of 65
64. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 64 of 65
65. Washington ProtestSource:Getty 65 of 65
Don Lemon Says The Biggest Threat To America Is White Men [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com