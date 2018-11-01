Don Lemon Says The Biggest Threat To America Is White Men [VIDEO]

CNN has yet to comment on Don Lemon’s recent statement that has outraged a few, including Donald Trump.

Why is that? Would they let it slide if someone else made a racist statement like Don Lemon did? Give me a break, no wonder they have fewer viewers than Nick at Night. https://t.co/EDM4SNMcsu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 1, 2018

In a recent taping where he was discussing hate crime, Lemon suggested that white men are the biggest terrorist threat in America.

He shed light on the negative attention surrounding refugees in Central America and pointed out the recent home-grown attacks on Jewish people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh and a shooting at a supermarket in Kentucky where two Black police officers were killed.

“We have to stop demonizing people and realize that the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them,” he said.

Watch:

According to AP reports on BlackAmericaWeb.com, a CNN spokesperson said the network would not be making anymore comments about what was said.

16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now 65 photos Launch gallery 16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now 1. Men Searching Wreckage of Burned Building Source:Getty 1 of 65 2. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 2 of 65 3. Bomb-damaged trailers at the Gaston Motel, Birmingham, Alabama Source:Getty 3 of 65 4. Bomb-damaged home of Arthur Shores, NAACP attorney Source:Getty 4 of 65 5. ‘Bombing is a profession,’ James Meredith told a Denver audience Source:Getty 5 of 65 6. Obama Designates Congressional Gold Medal For Church Bombings Source:Getty 6 of 65 7. 16th Street Baptist Church, site of a 1963 bombing that killed four girls in retaliation of the civil rights movement, Birmingham, Alabama Source:Getty 7 of 65 8. Congressional Gold Medals Posthumously Awarded To Birmingham Bombing Victims Source:Getty 8 of 65 9. Congress Posthumously Honors Four Victims Of 1963 Birmingham Bombing Source:Getty 9 of 65 10. Congress Posthumously Honors Four Victims Of 1963 Birmingham Bombing Source:Getty 10 of 65 11. Alabama, Birmingham, 16Th Street Baptist Church Stained Glass Window Source:Getty 11 of 65 12. Alabama, Birmingham, 16Th Street Baptist Church Source:Getty 12 of 65 13. The Congress of Racial Equality conducted march. Source:Getty 13 of 65 14. Sidewalk Damaged by Bomb Blast Source:Getty 14 of 65 15. National Guard Troops After Quelling Protest Source:Getty 15 of 65 16. Bomb Victim’s Mother Crying at Funeral Services Source:Getty 16 of 65 17. Arrival of Alabama State Troopers in Birmingham Source:Getty 17 of 65 18. Bombed Car in Front of Church Source:Getty 18 of 65 19. Reverend. A.D. King Speaking at Violent Protest Source:Getty 19 of 65 20. Portrait of Former Klansman Bob Cherry Source:Getty 20 of 65 21. Crowd Around Carol Robertson’s Casket Source:Getty 21 of 65 22. Mourners at Funeral Source:Getty 22 of 65 23. Services for Birmingham Church Bombing Victim Source:Getty 23 of 65 24. Relative Grieving Bombing Victims Source:Getty 24 of 65 25. Funeral for Church Bombing Victim Source:Getty 25 of 65 26. FBI Investigators at Bombed Birmingham Baptist Church Source:Getty 26 of 65 27. Parents of Church Bombing Victim Carol Robertson Source:Getty 27 of 65 28. Funeral for Bombing Victim Carol Robertson Source:Getty 28 of 65 29. Reaction to Birmingham Bombing Source:Getty 29 of 65 30. Police Truck Moving Toward Fire Source:Getty 30 of 65 31. Abernathy,Shuttlesworth,King Walk Solemn Source:Getty 31 of 65 32. Martin L. King Seated Addressing Camera Source:Getty 32 of 65 33. Martin Luther King Conducting Funeral Service Source:Getty 33 of 65 34. NEWS: SEP 15 Birmingham Empowerment Week Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Movement Source:Getty 34 of 65 35. Denver Post Archives Source:Getty 35 of 65 36. The Congress of Racial Equality conducted march. Source:Getty 36 of 65 37. Outside Arthur Shores’ Bombed Home Source:Getty 37 of 65 38. The Wales Window for Alabama Source:Getty 38 of 65 39. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 39 of 65 40. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 40 of 65 41. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 41 of 65 42. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 42 of 65 43. Washington Protest Source:Getty 43 of 65 44. Washington Protest Source:Getty 44 of 65 45. Washington Protest Source:Getty 45 of 65 46. Washington Protest Source:Getty 46 of 65 47. Washington Protest Source:Getty 47 of 65 48. Washington Protest Source:Getty 48 of 65 49. Washington Protest Source:Getty 49 of 65 50. Washington Protest Source:Getty 50 of 65 51. Washington Protest Source:Getty 51 of 65 52. Martin L. King Seated Addressing Camera Source:Getty 52 of 65 53. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 53 of 65 54. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 54 of 65 55. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 55 of 65 56. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 56 of 65 57. Washington Protest Source:Getty 57 of 65 58. Washington Protest Source:Getty 58 of 65 59. Washington Protest Source:Getty 59 of 65 60. Washington Protest Source:Getty 60 of 65 61. Washington Protest Source:Getty 61 of 65 62. Washington Protest Source:Getty 62 of 65 63. Washington Protest Source:Getty 63 of 65 64. Washington Protest Source:Getty 64 of 65 65. Washington Protest Source:Getty 65 of 65 Skip ad Continue reading 16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now 16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now Saturday, September 15 marked the 55th anniversary of white supremacists’ deadly bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The act of terror by four members of the KKK at the historic Black church killed four little girls: 14-year-olds Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley and 11-year-old Denise McNair. Nearly two dozen others were injured in the blast that used dynamite. https://twitter.com/NAACP_LDF/status/1040943298385469440 The 16th Street Baptists Church planned to hold a memorial service on Saturday for the anniversary. Sen. Doug Jones, who successfully prosecuted two men for the bombing decades ago, was expected to deliver the keynote speech during the morning event. https://twitter.com/ericabuddington/status/1040951761979289601 The community reacted to Birmingham Church Bombing in protest, which resulted in a violent reaction from police. The church was a frequent meeting place for prominent civil rights leaders and leading Black voices, including Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, it was those fateful series of events that help prompt King’s famous Letter From Birmingham that “his decision not to call off the demonstrations in the face of continued bloodshed at the hands of local law enforcement officials,” History.com reminded readers. https://twitter.com/ericabuddington/status/1040961628953563144 President Barack Obama would go on to sign a bill awarding the four young victims of the tragic 1963 Birmingham church bombing with the Congressional Gold Medal. Barbara Cross, a friend of the girls who survived the church bombing, recently recalled to TIME how close she was to possibly being a fifth death. “I will never stop crying thinking about it,” said Cross, 68, who was 13 at the time. The last surviving bomber was denied parole in 2016 and remained in prison for his role in the mass murder. Keep scrolling to see vintage images paired with more recent pictures from the bombing, it’s violent aftermath and resulting protests.

Don Lemon Says The Biggest Threat To America Is White Men [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com