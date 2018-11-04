CLOSE
New Body, Who Dis? Jazmine Sullivan Flaunts Her Super Snatched Waist On The ‘Gram

The "Need U Bad" singer has definitely been putting in real time at the gym...and she looks amazing.

ESSENCE Best In Black Beauty Awards Carnival

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Listen…Jazmine Sullivan is back…and looking like a snack!

The 31-year-old has been on Instagram showing off her svelte snatched body after losing what looks like more than 70 pounds.

Here’s the “Need U Bad” singer slaying in this royal blue suit!

 

Looking like Nicki Minaj’s twin, here’s another amazing picture of her back in September looking flawless in a black and white patterned suit. She has definitely been working out.

 

YAAASSSS!

Fans have been flocking to social media to show the songtress some love and congratulate on all of her hard weight-loss work.

It’s pretty obvious that Jaz has been hitting the gym and eating healthier for the past year. According to a June 2018 Media TakeOut post, Jazmine weighed around 190 pounds. But thanks to her intensive weight loss regimen, she’s dropped 60 pounds.

Listen, we love Jazmine at any size, we’re just happy that she’s happy!

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Jazmine’s weight loss?

Mo’Nique’s Snatched Waist Is Everything You Need Today!

Oprah Gets Real About Weight Loss: ‘I Can’t Accept Myself If I’m Over 200 LBS’

Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was Considered More ‘Valuable’ To Others

New Body, Who Dis? Jazmine Sullivan Flaunts Her Super Snatched Waist On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

