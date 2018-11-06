CLOSE
National
Prince Georges County Polling Places Reportedly Running Out Of Ballots

People are seen casting their votes during the elections.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Prince George’s County voters are upset because polling places are reportedly running out of ballots. Some have reported that polling places at the Upper Marlboro Community Center, Kettering Middle School, and Brandywine Elementary School all ran out of ballots.

Lines are reportedly long and people have waled away without voting due to the issues. No word on any how the county is working to fix the issue.

Source: FOX 5 DC

