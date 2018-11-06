CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

92-year Old Voter Christine Jordan Blocked From Georgia

Leave a comment
us-politics-vote

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

92-year old African American Georgia voter Christine Jordan has voted in every election since 1968. Well, November 6th 2018 that all changed when Christine went to the polls and was not only turned away, but her entire voter record couldn’t be found anywhere.

Her granddaughter Jessica Lawrence said her grandmother was devastated that she wasn’t allowed to vote. This story comes on the heels of a lawsuit aimed at Brian Kemp stating he used his power as Secretary of State to purge 340,134 voters from the rolls.

Voter  suppression continues to be a problem in Georgia. There also have been other’s who claim they we not allowed to vote in Georgia.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

92-year Old Voter Christine Jordan Blocked From Georgia was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former National Teacher Of The Year Jahana Hayes…

Former national teacher of the year Jahana Hayes has been declared the winner of her congressional race in Connecticut.
11.07.18
Felon Voting Rights Restoration In Florida Is A…

Florida Amendment 4 passed, granting voting rights to ex-felons.
11.07.18
Andrew Gillum Barely Loses Florida Governor Race By…

Andrew Gillum on Tuesday night barely fell short in his historic quest to become the first Black governor of Florida's next governor.
11.07.18
Tish James Becomes New York’s Attorney General And…

Letitia A. "Tish" James made history Tuesday night after she was projected to win her election to New York state's…
11.07.18
Ben Jealous Falls Short In His Bid To…

Ben Jealous fell short in his effort to become governor of Maryland when he lost the election on Tuesday night to…
11.07.18
Ayanna Pressley Becomes First Black Woman To Represent…

Ayanna Pressley on Tuesday night officially became the first Black women to represent Massachusetts in Congress after officials confirmed her…
11.07.18
Prince Georges County Polling Places Reportedly Running Out…

Prince George’s County voters are upset because polling places are reportedly running out of ballots. Some have reported that polling places…
11.07.18
Campaigns Make Final Election Day Push As Celebrities…

From Oprah to Diddy to Dave Chappelle to Barack Obama, big names were giving candidates a big boost.
11.06.18
Charges Against Woman Who Surrendered To Cops Over…

Susan Westwood, dubbed South Park Susan, has surrendered to police.
11.05.18
Watch: Chris Rock And Keegan-Michael Key School Black…

Comedians Chris Rock and Keegan-Michael Key offer a video primer to Black people on their voting rights.
11.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close