Longtime Howard County Councilman Calvin Ball, becomes the 1st Black Elected Howard County Executive.
Ball, who is a Democrat beat out incumbent Allan Kittleman, with about 52 percent of the vote.
Calvin Ball Will Be The 1st Black Howard County Executive was originally published on 92q.com