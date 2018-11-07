CLOSE
Charm City
Calvin Ball Will Be The 1st Black Howard County Executive

Howard County Council will vote on whether it should become a sanctuary county

Longtime Howard County Councilman Calvin Ball, becomes the 1st Black Elected Howard County Executive.

Ball, who is a Democrat beat out incumbent Allan Kittleman, with about 52 percent of the vote.

 

 

