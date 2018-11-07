TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Election Judge Tells Black Voter To ‘Get Out’ [Watch]

Leave a comment

A Black woman was reportedly looking for assistance with voting when a Texas election judge began screaming telling the woman to get out and threatening to call to call the police, reports KVUE.

The incident, which was captured on video and shared with news station KVUE, shows Williamson County election judge and supervisor Lila Guzman yelling at a black woman who was reportedly asking for help during early voting on Friday, Nov 2.

“Get out. Get out. Get out. You are rude. You are not following the law,” Guzman is heard yelling at the voter. “Go. Go.”

The voter left before the cops arrived but no word on whether or not she ever got a chance to vote.

Guzman resigned because she claims that she quit because she wasn’t supported by Williamson County Elections officials.

“Our supervisor loses her composure in the middle of this, and that’s not something that we ever train our poll workers, supervisors, election judges and clerks to do,” Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis told KVUE.

“We always train them and advise them to maintain control of the situation politely and answer voters’ questions and give voters options so situations like these don’t escalate.”

The woman who recorded the incident chose not to identify herself when she spoke with KVUE. She said that she knew she needed to start recording as soon as the woman starting getting loud.

“As soon as she started getting louder, I was like, ‘This is getting out of hand.’ So I began to record,” the voter said. “[Guzman] did tell her she couldn’t vote there, but she didn’t say where in Travis [County]. The lady did have an accent. She could’ve been new to the country. I don’t know, but she needed some help.”

The voter seen on the video has not been identified.

Celebs Who Voted In The 2018 Midterms

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Voted In The 2018 Midterms

Continue reading Celebs Who Voted In The 2018 Midterms

Celebs Who Voted In The 2018 Midterms

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Election Judge Tells Black Voter To ‘Get Out’ [Watch] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California…

https://www.facebook.com/ABC7/videos/285272605449452/ Multiple injuries reported after a mass shooting situation in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night. Thousand Oaks…
11.08.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…

President Trump mocks Black Republican Mia Love.
11.08.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas

This is epic.
11.08.18
Trump Wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Resign!

According to CNN Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been asked to resign by President Donald Trump. https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1060258178791817217 This comes after…
11.07.18
An Andrew Gillum Recount Could Be In The…

Gillum's team believes some votes haven't been counted.
11.08.18
5 Things We Learned From The Midterm Elections

Black candidates were instrumental in helping the Democrats win the U.S. House of Representatives.
11.08.18
Former National Teacher Of The Year Jahana Hayes…

Former national teacher of the year Jahana Hayes has been declared the winner of her congressional race in Connecticut.
11.07.18
Felon Voting Rights Restoration In Florida Is A…

Florida Amendment 4 passed, granting voting rights to ex-felons.
11.07.18
Andrew Gillum Barely Loses Florida Governor Race By…

Andrew Gillum on Tuesday night barely fell short in his historic quest to become the first Black governor of Florida's next governor.
11.07.18
Tish James Becomes New York’s Attorney General And…

Letitia A. "Tish" James made history Tuesday night after she was projected to win her election to New York state's…
11.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close