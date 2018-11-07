Election Judge Tells Black Voter To ‘Get Out’ [Watch]

A @WilcoElections supervisor and judge has resigned following an incident in which she was caught on camera screaming at a confused voter. A woman who recorded the video was shocked at the judge's behavior — and so was her boss. https://t.co/fKYKHHkaTC @KVUE pic.twitter.com/j3v25VooFe — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) November 6, 2018

A Black woman was reportedly looking for assistance with voting when a Texas election judge began screaming telling the woman to get out and threatening to call to call the police, reports KVUE.

The incident, which was captured on video and shared with news station KVUE, shows Williamson County election judge and supervisor Lila Guzman yelling at a black woman who was reportedly asking for help during early voting on Friday, Nov 2.

“Get out. Get out. Get out. You are rude. You are not following the law,” Guzman is heard yelling at the voter. “Go. Go.”

The voter left before the cops arrived but no word on whether or not she ever got a chance to vote.

Guzman resigned because she claims that she quit because she wasn’t supported by Williamson County Elections officials.

“Our supervisor loses her composure in the middle of this, and that’s not something that we ever train our poll workers, supervisors, election judges and clerks to do,” Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis told KVUE.

“We always train them and advise them to maintain control of the situation politely and answer voters’ questions and give voters options so situations like these don’t escalate.”

The woman who recorded the incident chose not to identify herself when she spoke with KVUE. She said that she knew she needed to start recording as soon as the woman starting getting loud.

“As soon as she started getting louder, I was like, ‘This is getting out of hand.’ So I began to record,” the voter said. “[Guzman] did tell her she couldn’t vote there, but she didn’t say where in Travis [County]. The lady did have an accent. She could’ve been new to the country. I don’t know, but she needed some help.”

The voter seen on the video has not been identified.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Election Judge Tells Black Voter To ‘Get Out’ [Watch] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com