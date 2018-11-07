CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Beto O’Rourke Says He’s Not Running For President In 2020, Fans Urge Him To Anyway

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Beto O'Rourke

Source: Sanerica Davis / Radio One Houston


Despite a narrow defeat in his Texas Senate race against Ted Cruz, Beto O’Rourke has said he isn’t looking forward to running for higher officer in 2020.

O’Rourke told CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday ahead of the race with Cruz that he wasn’t going to run for President in 2020.

“I don’t wanna do it. I will not do it,” O’Rourke said on the program. “Amy and I are raisin’ an 11-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old. And we spent the better part of the last two years not with each other, missing birthdays and anniversaries and time together. And we– we– our– our family could not survive more of that. We, we need to be together.”

Nevertheless, it didn’t stop people for actively rooting for the El Paso Texas senator to run.

RELATED: Election 2018 Results: Cruz Beats Beto, Democrats Gain Control Of The House

RELATED: Bey 4 Beto: Beyonce Shows Her Support For Beto O’Rourke

Beto O’Rourke Says He’s Not Running For President In 2020, Fans Urge Him To Anyway was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California…

https://www.facebook.com/ABC7/videos/285272605449452/ Multiple injuries reported after a mass shooting situation in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night. Thousand Oaks…
11.08.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…

President Trump mocks Black Republican Mia Love.
11.08.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas

This is epic.
11.08.18
Trump Wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Resign!

According to CNN Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been asked to resign by President Donald Trump. https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1060258178791817217 This comes after…
11.07.18
An Andrew Gillum Recount Could Be In The…

Gillum's team believes some votes haven't been counted.
11.08.18
5 Things We Learned From The Midterm Elections

Black candidates were instrumental in helping the Democrats win the U.S. House of Representatives.
11.08.18
Former National Teacher Of The Year Jahana Hayes…

Former national teacher of the year Jahana Hayes has been declared the winner of her congressional race in Connecticut.
11.07.18
Felon Voting Rights Restoration In Florida Is A…

Florida Amendment 4 passed, granting voting rights to ex-felons.
11.07.18
Andrew Gillum Barely Loses Florida Governor Race By…

Andrew Gillum on Tuesday night barely fell short in his historic quest to become the first Black governor of Florida's next governor.
11.07.18
Tish James Becomes New York’s Attorney General And…

Letitia A. "Tish" James made history Tuesday night after she was projected to win her election to New York state's…
11.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close