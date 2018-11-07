CLOSE
Dez Bryant Signs 1-Year Deal With The New Orleans Saints

The Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Dez Bryant is officially back in the NFL.

After being released from the Dallas Cowboys in April, the multi-time Pro Bowl WR has inked a 1-year deal to go play in New Orleans with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

RELATED: Cowboys Cut WR Dez Bryant, Honey Badger Wants Him In Houston

Bryant, the Cowboys all-time leader in touchdown receptions, was let go by the franchise in a highly publicized move this past offseason. The Cowboys believed they would get a WR-by-commitee approach with Bryant’s departure but the plan didn’t work. Instead, they traded a 2019 1st-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for Amari Cooper.

Bryant, 30, is coming off a season where he caught 69 passes for 838 yards and 6 touchdowns. His best season in the NFL came in 2014 when he caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns. Joining the Saints pairs him with one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Brees and an explosive offense that most experts have picked to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

