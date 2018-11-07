Here’s a story that should make you laugh. A woman in Oklahoma City put out a public service announcement after realizing that her dog was playing people to get free McDonald’s food.

Betsy Reyes says her dog, Princess, sneaks out at night and sits outside of a nearby McDonald’s, pretending to be a stray.

Reyes called Princess a “gold digger” because makes people feel bad for her and feed her burgers.

“If you see my dog @ the McDonald’s on shields, quit feeding her fat a** bc she don’t know how to act & be leaving the house all the time to go walking to McDonald’s at night. She’s not even a stray dog. She’s just a gold diggin ass b**ch that be acting like she’s a stray so people will feel bad for her & feed her burgers,” she wrote.

After her post went viral, Reyes backed up her story by catching Princess in the act. She drove to McDonald’s one night and filmed a woman reaching out of her car window to feed Princess.

Then Reyes went through the drive-thru and Princess knew she’d been caught.

Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs 18 photos Launch gallery Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs 1. Taye Diggs 1 of 18 2. Usher And His Best Friend 2 of 18 3. Rihanna 3 of 18 4. Serena Williams 4 of 18 5. Kevin Hart 5 of 18 6. Deborah Cox 6 of 18 7. Will Smith 7 of 18 8. Ciara 8 of 18 9. The Obama's Dogs 9 of 18 10. CeeLo Green 10 of 18 11. 50-Cent 11 of 18 12. Angela Simmons 12 of 18 13. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen 13 of 18 14. Zoe Saldana 14 of 18 15. Shemar Moore 15 of 18 16. Sherri Shepherd 16 of 18 17. Zendaya 17 of 18 18. Mariah Carey 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dog Pretends To Be A Stray So She Can Get Fed Burgers At McDonald’s [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com