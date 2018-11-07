Dog Pretends To Be A Stray So She Can Get Fed Burgers At McDonald’s [Video]

Here’s a story that should make you laugh. A woman in Oklahoma City put out a public service announcement after realizing that her dog was playing people to get free McDonald’s food.
Betsy Reyes says her dog, Princess, sneaks out at night and sits outside of a nearby McDonald’s, pretending to be a stray.
Reyes called Princess a “gold digger” because makes people feel bad for her and feed her burgers.
“If you see my dog @ the McDonald’s on shields, quit feeding her fat a** bc she don’t know how to act & be leaving the house all the time to go walking to McDonald’s at night. She’s not even a stray dog. She’s just a gold diggin ass b**ch that be acting like she’s a stray so people will feel bad for her & feed her burgers,” she wrote.
After her post went viral, Reyes backed up her story by catching Princess in the act. She drove to McDonald’s one night and filmed a woman reaching out of her car window to feed Princess.
Then Reyes went through the drive-thru and Princess knew she’d been caught.
