Usher Spotted With Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Hairston, Sparks Dating Rumors

Usher, 40, and Evelyn Lozada’s 25-year-old daughter, Shaniece Hairston are sparking dating rumors. According to Page Six, the pair attended Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ birthday party together. They are said to have also left the bash together.

Usher and wife Grace Miguel separated earlier this year, ending their two year marriage.

Shaniece has appeared on Basketball Wives, along with her mother’s reality show, Livin’ Lozada. . Neither have addressed the rumors yet.

