The Associated Press reports, for the first time in history two of the top law enforcement positions in Alabama‘s largest county are held by Black people.
Carr is a longtime prosecutor who was working as chief assistant district attorney. He previously served as district attorney on an interim basis.
Alabama’s Largest County Now Has A Black Sheriff And DA was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com