TJMS: If You Missed It
Alabama’s Largest County Now Has A Black Sheriff And DA

(Candidate Websites)


The Associated Press reports, for the first time in history two of the top law enforcement positions in Alabama‘s largest county are held by Black people.

Black Democrat Mark Pettway was elected Jefferson County sheriff. He beat longtime Republican incumbent Mike Hale, who is white.

Voters also elected Black Democrat Danny Carr as district attorney. He defeated Republican Mike Anderton, who was appointed last year.

AP reports, the county has about 660,000 residents and is “almost evenly split racially.”

Pettway has spent more than 25 years in law enforcement and has spent almost 20 of those years with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carr is a longtime prosecutor who was working as chief assistant district attorney. He previously served as district attorney on an interim basis.

Alabama’s Largest County Now Has A Black Sheriff And DA was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

