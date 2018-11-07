CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

5 Holiday Flicks We’re Checking For This Season

Leave a comment

Woman resting at home and watching TV

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty


If you’re like me, cozying up on the couch with a glass of wine to watch a good (and probably corny) Christmas rom-com is one of your favorite things to do during the holiday season. And this year, there are plenty of holiday flicks featuring our favorite Black actors and singers-turned-thespians to cover the 12 days of Christmas. From Tia Mowry to Toni Braxton, keep scrolling for five films you need to watch this winter.

My Christmas Inn

November 21, 2018

Lifetime Holiday Movies

Source: Lifetime / A&E Networks


Tia Mowry stars in this Lifetime original about an executive, Jen Taylor, on the brink of a big promotion until her routine is interrupted when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. Mowry’s character is woo’d by the handsome and charming town attorney Steve Anderson (Rob Mayes). Jen wines up falling in love with Steve and the town the small town community that is full of fun and festive Christmas traditions. My Christmas Inn also stars Jackée Harry, Tim Reid & Erin Gray.

The Holiday Calendar

November 2, 2018

Diddy’s son’s Quincy is bringing his acting chops to Netflix, in this fun, lighthearted holiday film alongside Kat Graham. Graham plays the role of an unhappy photographer who inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future — and pointing her toward love.

The Grinch

November 11, 2018

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch takes on a new look and voice in this modern Illumination remake. Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the beloved character whose heart is two sizes too small.

Every Day Is Christmas

November 24, 2018

Lifetime Holiday Movies

Source: Lifetime / A&E Networks


Inspired by the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” Toni Braxton and her sister Towanda Braxton star in this Lifetime movie about shrewd money manager Alexis Taylor (Toni Braxton) gets the holiday visit of a lifetime.

Jingle Belle

November 25, 2018

Lifetime Holiday Movies

Source: Lifetime / A&E Networks


Will Isabelle (Tatyana Ali) and her high school sweetheart Mike (Cornelius Smith Jr.) rekindle their love after parting ways years ago on their respective careers? What will happen with Isabelle returns home to sing in the town’s annual Christmas Eve pageant and Mike is directing the show…

RELATED STORIES:

Search The Glam List: 8 Holiday Favorites From Ulta Beauty

Misty Copeland Opens Up About Mentoring A Young Black Dancer, The ‘Nutcracker’ & Her Unconventional Holiday Tradition

5th Annual Beautycon Festival Los Angeles - Arrivals

LET'S MAKEUP: 17 Makeup And Beauty Products To Elevate Your Holiday Look

16 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: 17 Makeup And Beauty Products To Elevate Your Holiday Look

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: 17 Makeup And Beauty Products To Elevate Your Holiday Look

LET'S MAKEUP: 17 Makeup And Beauty Products To Elevate Your Holiday Look

The holidays are the perfect time to take your makeup to the next level and add a little fun. We found 17 beauty products that will up your glitz and glam just in time for the holidays. From pretty palettes to must have highlighters and all that glitters, we have 17 makeup products to elevate your next look. You won't want to miss these must have items for the season.

5 Holiday Flicks We’re Checking For This Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California…

https://www.facebook.com/ABC7/videos/285272605449452/ Multiple injuries reported after a mass shooting situation in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night. Thousand Oaks…
11.08.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…

President Trump mocks Black Republican Mia Love.
11.08.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas

This is epic.
11.08.18
Trump Wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Resign!

According to CNN Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been asked to resign by President Donald Trump. https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1060258178791817217 This comes after…
11.07.18
An Andrew Gillum Recount Could Be In The…

Gillum's team believes some votes haven't been counted.
11.08.18
5 Things We Learned From The Midterm Elections

Black candidates were instrumental in helping the Democrats win the U.S. House of Representatives.
11.08.18
Former National Teacher Of The Year Jahana Hayes…

Former national teacher of the year Jahana Hayes has been declared the winner of her congressional race in Connecticut.
11.07.18
Felon Voting Rights Restoration In Florida Is A…

Florida Amendment 4 passed, granting voting rights to ex-felons.
11.07.18
Andrew Gillum Barely Loses Florida Governor Race By…

Andrew Gillum on Tuesday night barely fell short in his historic quest to become the first Black governor of Florida's next governor.
11.07.18
Tish James Becomes New York’s Attorney General And…

Letitia A. "Tish" James made history Tuesday night after she was projected to win her election to New York state's…
11.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close