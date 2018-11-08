Man Causes Parking Lot Crash Injuring 8-Year-Old

TJMS: If You Missed It
A Georgia man is facing DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into three cars in an apartment complex, pushing one into an 8-year-old boy.

Channel 2 Action News reports that the boy, who was on his way to a bus stop, was not badly injured.

Police say the suspect, Israel Alexander, was high on drugs when he got behind the wheel.

“When he was driving in the parking lot, he hit the first car with such force that it pushed into two additional cars, and there were two children walking to the bus stop on the sidewalk,” Roswell police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Holland tells the news station, “and one of the cars was forced into an 8-year-old boy.”

Neighbor Liva Raineri told Channel 2 she heard a “huge noise,” including screeching tires and crunching metal.

Holland said the crash could have been an “extremely dangerous situation where if the child were walking between any of those cars … he would have been crushed.”

