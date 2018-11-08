People Are Really Blaming Beyonce For Beto’s Loss

Every election cycle we see celebs endorse candidates and this year’s midterms were no different. Over the past few weeks there have been dozens of celebs that have endorsed candidates for different positions.

On Tuesday afternoon Beyonce took to Instagram to show her support of senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke. She posted a photo wearing a “Beto for Senate” cap and wrote, “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you.”

But, on Tuesday night he lost to Senator Ted Cruz. As crazy as it sounds, some people have began to blame Beyonce for his loss. Twitter users believe that if she posted her photo too late in the day.

See some of the tweets below:

beyonce really waited until 4pm on election day to publicly endorse beto .. girl pic.twitter.com/cIv0JtmcLQ — maría (@maria_omfg) November 7, 2018

Personally, I blame Beyoncé. Sis didn’t reveal her endorsement of Beto until the day of the election. Like sis… REALLY SIS pic.twitter.com/6yjlLFyILq — 🐯♿️ (@tigergood_s) November 7, 2018

Beyonce should have posted the Beto hat a week ago.. pic.twitter.com/uUHtT9RV8f — Ry (@JustRyCole) November 7, 2018

Why did Beyonce endorse Beto midway through Election Day lol — Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) November 6, 2018

Really appreciate Beyonce endorsing Beto O’Rourke… BUT wouldn’t this have been much more powerful at this time yesterday? She usually nails her surprise announcements, too. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 6, 2018

Others came to Bey’s defense saying that her endorsement couldn’t make or break the election.

All of you white liberals blaming Beyoncé’s “late endorsement” of Beto need to shut the hell up. How about talking to your friends and family about not voting for their own selfish self interests instead of, yet again, placing the burden on Black women. Idiots #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/dfnaYNu6ib — chung li the street fighter🇳🇬 (@itsmetheHBIC) November 7, 2018

Black women got in formation and 95% voted for Beto per Beyonce's Request….as for Becky, Ally, and Joanne tho 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ — The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) November 7, 2018

