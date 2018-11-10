Snoop Dogg Says He’s Working On A Biopic With Ryan Coogler And Lee Daniels! [Exclusive]

Vic Jagger sat down with the legendary Snoop Dogg to talk about his new stage play “Redemption of a Dogg” as well as his gospel album, cook book, and cooking show with Martha Stewart. Snoop also spilled some exclusive tea on a couple of MAJOR execs working on his upcoming biopic.
**EXCLUSIVE** PT. 1: During my interview w/ @snoopdogg I asked him about doing a biopic for TV or in theaters… but he had a totally different (and very creative) idea in mind about how he wanted to give us his story… 🔥 #VJInTheMidday #VicJagger #MajicDC #RPMS #SnoopDogg [Video @realnamelysious]
“You see how like Narcos went from Escobar to the Cali cartel, now it’s about to go to Mexico,” Snoop said. “I’m thinking like a Snoop Dogg biopic: late ’60s with my mother and father; pops in Vietnam; ’70s, when I was born in ’71, in the hippie era growing up; ’80s, football, selling candy—uh oh!—cocaine, selling drugs, gang-banging; ’90s—uh!—rap […] You see what I’m sayin’? To me, that’s more enticing than a two-hour Snoop Dogg movie.”
