Snoop Dogg Says He’s Working On A Biopic With Ryan Coogler And Lee Daniels! [Exclusive]

Radio One Exclusives
| 11.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Vic Jagger sat down with the legendary Snoop Dogg to talk about his new stage play “Redemption of a Dogg” as well as his gospel album, cook book, and cooking show with Martha Stewart. Snoop also spilled some exclusive tea on a couple of MAJOR execs working on his upcoming biopic.

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

“You see how like Narcos went from Escobar to the Cali cartel, now it’s about to go to Mexico,” Snoop said. “I’m thinking like a Snoop Dogg biopic: late ’60s with my mother and father; pops in Vietnam; ’70s, when I was born in ’71, in the hippie era growing up; ’80s, football, selling candy—uh oh!—cocaine, selling drugs, gang-banging; ’90s—uh!—rap […] You see what I’m sayin’? To me, that’s more enticing than a two-hour Snoop Dogg movie.”

More Snoop!

For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The World’s Largest Glass Of Gin & Juice

Snoop Dogg And Tamar Braxton On Redemption Of A Dogg, Trump, Wild Snoop Stories And More [EXCLUSIVE]

 

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers

35 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers

Snoop Dogg Says He’s Working On A Biopic With Ryan Coogler And Lee Daniels! [Exclusive] was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Racist White Women Harass An Andrew Gillum…

Disgusting.
11.10.18
Creflo ‘$65 Million Jet’ Dollar Wants You To…

The money hungry pastor strikes again.
11.10.18
KKK Reportedly Calling For ‘Trump Supporters’ In Austin,…

The terrorist group is calling for a rally at the capitol building.
11.10.18
Andrew Gillum Fires Back At Wannabe Dictator Donald…

Trump clearly doesn't believe in counting every vote.
11.10.18
The Person Who Could Decide If Andrew Gillum…

As ballots were still being tabulated in Florida's series of contentious elections this week, all eyes were seemingly on Broward…
11.10.18
Why Is Bill Cosby Selling Paintings From His…

Could all of Bill Cosby's legal woes finally be catching up with his finances?
11.10.18
Newly Elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Can’t Afford An Apartment…

She is the youngest person ever to be elected to Congress.
11.09.18
Black America ‘Did The Thing’ With High Voter…

Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown shared with NewsOne her first-hand experience in the trenches on Election Day 2018 in…
11.09.18
‘Fighting For Justice’: Black Mom Who Lost Family…

A Black woman comments on the indictment of the boat captain responsible for the sea accident that killed nine members…
11.09.18
Bring It Home! Florida Governor’s Race Reportedly Headed…

Mayor Andrew Gillum still has a chance.
11.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close