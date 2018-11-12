Chicago Security Guard Killed By Police After Apprehending Shooting Suspect

WGN9 reports, a police officer who was responding to a shooting at a suburban Chicago bar fatally shot an armed security guard who was working there.

The Cook County sheriff’s office says officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired at a local bar. When police arrived they saw 26-year-old Jemel Roberson, the bars armed security guard, holding one of the suspects at gun point. Despite onlookers yelling that Roberson was a security guard, police shot and killed him.

A local pastor said Roberson hoped to become a police officer, and was killed by the people he wanted to become his family.

Four other people reportedly have gunshot wounds, but their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. At least one of them was believed to have fired shots during the shooting before police arrived.

