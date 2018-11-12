WGN9 reports, a police officer who was responding to a shooting at a suburban Chicago bar fatally shot an armed security guard who was working there.
The Cook County sheriff’s office says officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired at a local bar. When police arrived they saw 26-year-old Jemel Roberson, the bars armed security guard, holding one of the suspects at gun point. Despite onlookers yelling that Roberson was a security guard, police shot and killed him.
A local pastor said Roberson hoped to become a police officer, and was killed by the people he wanted to become his family.
Four other people reportedly have gunshot wounds, but their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. At least one of them was believed to have fired shots during the shooting before police arrived.
Chicago Security Guard Killed By Police After Apprehending Shooting Suspect was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com