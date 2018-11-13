Jill Scott Goes Viral For Getting Freaky On Stage [Video]

Oh Word? Miss Jill Scott has gone viral this morning for skills other than her singing. As you can see above, Scott took a break from her singing on the stage to simulate a sex act (which was amazing).

If you look on social media you will see a lot of new fans of Ms. Scott and others ready to risk it all.

Scott responded to the viral news on Twitter.

Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with😁👍🏽🎶🤪🎉 #iftheydontFitup #stopfrontinusuckdicktoo

They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 13, 2018

I love her hashtags and wording.

