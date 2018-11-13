View this post on Instagram
We live! @939wkys @angieangeam and it’s a lot going on this morning especially after I found out my GIRL jilly from philly was trending 👀 with what happens when I show @djmoney and @iamcheyparker #Repost @angieangeam with @get_repost ・・・ We were excited to see #JillScott trending but wasn't expecting to see this 🎤 what do you think of her performance? 👀
Oh Word? Miss Jill Scott has gone viral this morning for skills other than her singing. As you can see above, Scott took a break from her singing on the stage to simulate a sex act (which was amazing).
Also Watch: [Video] Jill Scott Talks About Favorite Sex Positions In Interview With Deja Perez
If you look on social media you will see a lot of new fans of Ms. Scott and others ready to risk it all.
Scott responded to the viral news on Twitter.
I love her hashtags and wording.
Style Stalking: See Jill Scott’s Best Looks
Jill Scott Goes Viral For Getting Freaky On Stage [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com