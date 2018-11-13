CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Prince Estate Awarded $4 Million Judgment Against Late Singer’s Producer

Leave a comment

(PR Photos)

Prince’s estate has won a judgment just shy of $4 million against a producer who allegedly released a few songs after his death without permission, The Blast reports.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, George Ian Boxill was ordered to pay the estate $3,960,287.65 for damages, costs and attorney’s fees.

Boxill was also reportedly ordered to return all Prince materials he obtained through his work for Prince to the estate.

The producer has filed documents to attempt to vacate the award and the estate has asked the court to confirm the judgment.

A judge has yet to officially sign off on the ruling.

Remembering Prince Through the Years

15 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Prince Through the Years

Continue reading Remembering Prince Through the Years

Remembering Prince Through the Years

The legendary Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was born on June 7, 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Prince Estate Awarded $4 Million Judgment Against Late Singer’s Producer was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No…

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor called the police on a Black student for no good reason.
11.14.18
California Inmates Are Being Paid $1 An Hour…

The fires have reportedly killed 31 people.
11.14.18
All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade…

The former first lady is promoting her newly published memoir.
11.14.18
Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to…
11.14.18
Protesters Ready To Raise Hell Outside Midlothian Police…

"We still don’t know his name. They’re trying to keep that from us," said a protester.
11.14.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…

Looks like we will see a court battle over First Amendment rights and the Presidency. CNN and reporter Jim Acosta…
11.14.18
Gillum Fires Back At Trump’s Fake Election Fraud…

“Count every vote!” Gillum demands.
11.14.18
Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith…

They are facing a runoff on Nov. 27.
11.14.18
Dallas Police Association Pushing The Narrative That Amber…

When did fatigue make you shoot someone?
11.13.18
Black Man Paralyzed In Police Shooting Enters Political…

A Black man paralyzed in a police shooting campaigns for a seat on the Pittsburgh City Council.
11.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close