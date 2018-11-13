Man Steals 2 Cars Then Goes To Church To Pray

A 64-year-old woman was pushed out of a moving car and carjacked near a church in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Chambers, 34, was arrested and charged in the crime.

Authorities told ABC 13 ,that same night Chambers was at the Church of Lord Jesus Christ attending service when he tried to steal a church van.

When he couldn’t get into the van, police say he carjacked two women he knew. According to the local news outlet, a 41-year-old woman was in the driver’s seat of the SUV. Police say Chambers pulled her out, then drove off with the 64-year-old woman sitting in the passenger’s seat. He then reportedly drove to Highway 59 and slowed down a an intersection, where he pushed the 64-year-old out of the vehicle.

Chambers reportedly left the car at a Kroger and went to the Apartment complex where his ex wife lives and stole another car. Police say his ex-wife lived there. It’s unclear if the stolen car belonged to her.

Chambers then drove to the Apostolic Pentecostal Church where members there say he walked in yelling.

“He just kept saying, ‘Thank you, Jesus! Thank you, Jesus! Thank you Jesus! I need help! I need help! I need help!’” Sgt. Troy Teller with the Splendora Police Department told ABC.

Police say he was praying at the church when they found him. Teller said Chambers told him he was suffering from some kind of mental crisis.

No one was hurt, but the women in the SUV were reportedly shaken.

Celebrating Celebrities From Texas 29 photos Launch gallery Celebrating Celebrities From Texas 1. Grant Hill is from Dallas 1 of 29 2. Brittney Griner is from Houston 2 of 29 3. Lamarcus Aldridge is from Dallas 3 of 29 4. Lil Twist is from Dallas 4 of 29 5. Pam Oliver is from Dallas 5 of 29 6. Tevin Campbell is from Dallas 6 of 29 7. Chris Bosh is from Dallas 7 of 29 8. Jill Marie Jones is from Dallas 8 of 29 9. Yolanda Adams is from Houston 9 of 29 10. Billy Preston is from Houston 10 of 29 11. Latavia Roberson is from Houston 11 of 29 12. Loni Love is from Houston 12 of 29 13. Crystle Stewart is from Houston 13 of 29 14. Letoya Luckett is from Houston 14 of 29 15. Micahael Strahan is from Houston 15 of 29 16. Texas Battle is from Houston 16 of 29 17. Phylicia Rashad is from Houston 17 of 29 18. Chandra Wilson is from Houston 18 of 29 19. Loretta Devine is from Houston 19 of 29 20. David and Tamela Mann are from Ft. Worth 20 of 29 21. Usher was born in Dallas 21 of 29 22. Isaiah Washington is from Houston 22 of 29 23. Debbie Allen is from Houston 23 of 29 24. Kirk Franklin is from Ft. Worth 24 of 29 25. Eva Longoria is from Corpus Christi 25 of 29 26. Jamie Foxx is from Terrell 26 of 29 27. Forest Whitaker is from Longview 27 of 29 28. Bun B is from Houston 28 of 29 29. Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles are from Houston 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrating Celebrities From Texas Celebrating Celebrities From Texas Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Click through to see which of your favorite actors, singers, athletes and beauty queens are from Texas!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Steals 2 Cars Then Goes To Church To Pray was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com