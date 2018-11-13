CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Man Steals 2 Cars Then Goes To Church To Pray

A Man praying holding a Holy Bible.

(Photo credit: Duncan Andison)

A 64-year-old woman was pushed out of a moving car and carjacked near a church in Houston, Texas. 

Kevin Chambers, 34, was arrested and charged in the crime.

Authorities told ABC 13 ,that same night Chambers was at the Church of Lord Jesus Christ attending service when he tried to steal a church van.

When he couldn’t get into the van, police say he carjacked two women he knew. According to the local news outlet, a 41-year-old woman was in the driver’s seat of the SUV. Police say Chambers pulled her out, then drove off with the 64-year-old woman sitting in the passenger’s seat. He then reportedly drove to Highway 59 and slowed down a an intersection, where he pushed the 64-year-old out of the vehicle.

Chambers reportedly left the car at a Kroger and went to the Apartment complex where his ex wife lives and stole another car. Police say his ex-wife lived there. It’s unclear if the stolen car belonged to her.

Chambers then drove to the Apostolic Pentecostal Church where members there say he walked in yelling.

“He just kept saying, ‘Thank you, Jesus! Thank you, Jesus! Thank you Jesus! I need help! I need help! I need help!’” Sgt. Troy Teller with the Splendora Police Department told ABC.

Police say he was praying at the church when they found him. Teller said Chambers told him he was suffering from some kind of mental crisis.

No one was hurt, but the women in the SUV were reportedly shaken.

Man Steals 2 Cars Then Goes To Church To Pray was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

