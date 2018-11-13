CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rickey Smiley For Real: The Awkward Moment You And Your Ex Are Forced To Be Around Each Other [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Tonight episode of Rickey Smiley For Real promises to be real, awkward and funny!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Brandon and Bianca have broken up but have still remained cordial because of their relationship with D’Essence. Being around your ex shouldn’t be THIS awkward…right?

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rickey Smiley For Real: The Awkward Moment You And Your Ex Are Forced To Be Around Each Other [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No…

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor called the police on a Black student for no good reason.
11.14.18
California Inmates Are Being Paid $1 An Hour…

The fires have reportedly killed 31 people.
11.14.18
All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade…

The former first lady is promoting her newly published memoir.
11.14.18
Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to…
11.14.18
Protesters Ready To Raise Hell Outside Midlothian Police…

"We still don’t know his name. They’re trying to keep that from us," said a protester.
11.14.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…

Looks like we will see a court battle over First Amendment rights and the Presidency. CNN and reporter Jim Acosta…
11.14.18
Gillum Fires Back At Trump’s Fake Election Fraud…

“Count every vote!” Gillum demands.
11.14.18
Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith…

They are facing a runoff on Nov. 27.
11.14.18
Dallas Police Association Pushing The Narrative That Amber…

When did fatigue make you shoot someone?
11.13.18
Black Man Paralyzed In Police Shooting Enters Political…

A Black man paralyzed in a police shooting campaigns for a seat on the Pittsburgh City Council.
11.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close