Tonight episode of Rickey Smiley For Real promises to be real, awkward and funny!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Brandon and Bianca have broken up but have still remained cordial because of their relationship with D’Essence. Being around your ex shouldn’t be THIS awkward…right?
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Angela Simmons Ex-Fiance Killed In His Home
- Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler
- Baby Dies From Diaper Rash After Wearing Maggot-Infested Pamper
Rickey Smiley For Real: The Awkward Moment You And Your Ex Are Forced To Be Around Each Other [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com