CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Trap Love: Waka Flocka Wants To End Beef With Gucci Mane [Video]

Will the Ferrari Boyz ride again?

Leave a comment
Gucci Mane El Gato Release Party 2

Source: Prince WIlliams / Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

It looks like there is hope for a beef that many thought would never be settled. Waka Flocka is open to speaking to Gucci Mane.

As reported by Complex the “Hard in the Paint” rapper made it clear if he had a problem with you in the past that all things are now forgiven. “I don’t got no more beef, arguments, smoke, anger towards nobody,” he admitted in an Instagram video. “If we ever had problems, beef, anything I’m telling you right now, for me, it’s over.”

This white flag surprisingly also pertains to former good friend and mentor Gucci Mane. “Aye Gucci, let’s chat, sit the f**k down. All that playing is over with. You know how to get me, big dawg. You call me.”

In 2013 Gucci Mane appeared to have a meltdown thus throwing many of his professional and personal relationships out the window with a series of harsh tweets. Included in the barrage of slander was Waka Flocka when La Flare blatantly said “F*** Waka”.

Even after Gucci turned a new leaf after his release from prison in 2017 Flock was still certain the two would not reconcile.

You can see Waka’s video below.  Let’s hope the Trap God is receptive to this olive branch.

View this post on Instagram

The Biggest‼️

A post shared by WAKA FLOCKA (@wakaflocka) on

Photo:  David A. Smith / Getty Images

Trap Love: Waka Flocka Wants To End Beef With Gucci Mane [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No…

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor called the police on a Black student for no good reason.
11.14.18
California Inmates Are Being Paid $1 An Hour…

The fires have reportedly killed 31 people.
11.14.18
All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade…

The former first lady is promoting her newly published memoir.
11.14.18
Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to…
11.14.18
Protesters Ready To Raise Hell Outside Midlothian Police…

"We still don’t know his name. They’re trying to keep that from us," said a protester.
11.14.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…

Looks like we will see a court battle over First Amendment rights and the Presidency. CNN and reporter Jim Acosta…
11.14.18
Gillum Fires Back At Trump’s Fake Election Fraud…

“Count every vote!” Gillum demands.
11.14.18
Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith…

They are facing a runoff on Nov. 27.
11.14.18
Dallas Police Association Pushing The Narrative That Amber…

When did fatigue make you shoot someone?
11.13.18
Black Man Paralyzed In Police Shooting Enters Political…

A Black man paralyzed in a police shooting campaigns for a seat on the Pittsburgh City Council.
11.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close