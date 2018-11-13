Trap Love: Waka Flocka Wants To End Beef With Gucci Mane [Video]

It looks like there is hope for a beef that many thought would never be settled. Waka Flocka is open to speaking to Gucci Mane.

As reported by Complex the “Hard in the Paint” rapper made it clear if he had a problem with you in the past that all things are now forgiven. “I don’t got no more beef, arguments, smoke, anger towards nobody,” he admitted in an Instagram video. “If we ever had problems, beef, anything I’m telling you right now, for me, it’s over.”

This white flag surprisingly also pertains to former good friend and mentor Gucci Mane. “Aye Gucci, let’s chat, sit the f**k down. All that playing is over with. You know how to get me, big dawg. You call me.”

In 2013 Gucci Mane appeared to have a meltdown thus throwing many of his professional and personal relationships out the window with a series of harsh tweets. Included in the barrage of slander was Waka Flocka when La Flare blatantly said “F*** Waka”.

I will sell all rights to Waka Flocka Flame fo #ltw pic.twitter.com/GmMw5TWwmV — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 13, 2013

Even after Gucci turned a new leaf after his release from prison in 2017 Flock was still certain the two would not reconcile.

You can see Waka’s video below. Let’s hope the Trap God is receptive to this olive branch.

