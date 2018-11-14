Robin Givens Is Heading To OWN In New Scripted Drama

Actress Robin Givens has her OWN show. The now 53-year-old actress who had a tumultuous, brief marriage to boxer Mike Tyson in the 80’s, is headlining a new OWN show, Ambitions, created by Will Packer and Jamey Giddens. She and veteran TV actress Essence Atkins will co-star in a drama about two women navigating their lives in the view of Atlanta’s top power players.

Givens will lead the cast as Stephanie Carlisle,’ the wife of Atlanta Mayor Evan Lancaster (White), whose true loyalty is to her own family’s prestigious law firm, where she is the latest in a long line of distinguished lawyers. Stephanie desperately wants to be in charge of the Carlisle family law firm and quietly fumes about her father Stephen’s condescending assertion that she’s simply not ready yet.

Atkins will play Amara, a lawyer in U.S. Attorney’s Office who has newly arrived in Atlanta with her husband, Titus (Cross). Originally from Texas, she is quickly gaining attention from the U.S. Attorney’s Office as a diligent prosecutor but disappoints her supervisor by turning down the offer to run point on a major local case.

White has been cast as Evan Lancaster the Mayor of Atlanta, who is married to attorney Stephanie Carlisle (Givens). Evan’s political ambitions seem to cloud his judgment as he is willing to do anything to get to the next level in his career.

Cross will play Titus, an attorney who recently moved with his wife Amara (Atkins) to Atlanta. Titus has been hired as in-house counsel for a big pharma company run by Hunter Purifoy, who is fighting a class action suit brought by the powerful Carlisle family.

Evans plays the role of Rondell, Atlanta Mayor Evan Lancaster’s (White) sister, who runs a not-quite-profitable restaurant called Thelma’s Place.

Page plays the role of Bella, a fashion designer in Atlanta who designs all of Stephanie Carlisle’s (Givens) dresses for her.

Giddens, the show’s creator, is an exec producer and writer. He is the co-owner of the popular soap opera website, DaytimeConfidential.com and wrote on the Urban Movie Channel’s The Rich and the Ruthless starring Victoria Rowell.

