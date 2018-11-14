CLOSE
Michigan Man Who Shot At Black Teen Gets 4 Years In Prison

(WDIV Screenshot)

A white man has been sentenced to at least four years in prison for shooting at a Black teenager who came to his Detroit home asking for directions to school, CBS reports.

Brennan Walker, 14, wasn’t hurt. He told police he missed a school bus on April 12, 2018 and knocked on Jeffery Zeigler’s door to ask for directions after getting lost. He ran after seeing Zeigler grab a gun.

Zeigler, 53, said he woke up to his wife’s screams and believed someone was trying to break into their home. Security footage showed him stepping onto his front porch with the gun and firing it in Walker’s direction as he runs away.

“I wanted to fire more up in the air, more towards my shoulder, and I didn’t get the chance to because like I said, it was slippery, and I didn’t have a good grip on the gun,” Zeigler testified. “I felt extremely remorseful. And I was — I was just shocked.”

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, reportedly, said the video evidence doesn’t support the idea that Zeigler tripped and fired accidentally.

Zeigler was convicted him last month of assault and a gun crime.

