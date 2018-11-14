TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

A Louisiana Woman Gives Her Neighbor The Gift Of Life This Holiday Season [Video]

Leave a comment

Just when it feels like there is no hope left for humanity stories like these pop up. A Louisiana man who has been sick for seven years will receive the gift of life this holiday season thanks to his neighbor.

Every time they were outside they’d wave and say hello, but Justin James and Nancy Dozier are about to get a whole lot closer.

James, 28, was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2011. Every member of his immediate family was tested but doctors said none of them were a match. He has been on the organ transplant list for seven years and undergoing three and a half hour dialysis treatments three times a week.

Dozier knew James was sick a lot, but didn’t know why until she decided to ask his mother Tysha Martin one day. Martin told Dozier what was going on and that James needed an O positive kidney. Dozier instantly offered to give him one of hers.

“It was like offering him a piece of gum,” Martin said.

The family looked at her offer as just another situation of false hope and empty promises. But, a few weeks later that all changed Martin realized Dozier actually wanted to get tested to see if she was a match.

Dozier was a match and on November 28, she will be giving James one of her kidneys.

For her the decision was a simple one, “I have two and he needs one,” she said. Adding, “he deserves to be here as much as anybody else.”

“I’m going to be a part of her now, she’s forever going to be a part of me,” James says.

Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana

Continue reading Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana

Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

A Louisiana Woman Gives Her Neighbor The Gift Of Life This Holiday Season [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Busted! Police Give White Women A Free Pass…

An experiment shows that police racially profiled Black men who wore hoodies in a Tennessee mall.
11.15.18
Jussie Smollett Said ‘F*ck No!’ To His Character…

The actor wanted Jamal Lyon to have a Black partner.
11.15.18
Black Lawmaker Won’t Apologize For Using N-Word When…

A white lawmaker’s racist post had been swept under the rug.
11.15.18
State Sen. Nikema Williams Says She Was ‘Singled…

Williams is the first woman to hold her state legislative seat.
11.15.18
Mississippi Governor Defends Hyde-Smith ‘Public Hanging’ Comment Because…

Governor Phil Bryant shows he is just as racist as we would expect.
11.15.18
Cover-up? Police Narrative Of Jemel Roberson’s Killing Contradicts…

Witnesses said they yelled to the officer that Roberson was a security guard.
11.15.18
Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No…

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor called the police on a Black student for no good reason.
11.14.18
California Inmates Are Being Paid $1 An Hour…

The fires have reportedly killed 31 people.
11.14.18
All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade…

The former first lady is promoting her newly published memoir.
11.14.18
Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to…
11.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close