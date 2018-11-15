CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Beyonce Ends Partnership With Topshop Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

(Beyonce Youtube)

Due to a a messy sexual misconduct scandal, Beyonce is reportedly severing ties with her British business partner Sir Philip Green.

Last month, Green was accused of harassment and mistreatment by several employees at the retailing company he heads, Arcadia Group. The retail giant has business holdings all over the world, including a majority stake in Topman, Burton, Topshop, and up until now, a fifty percent claim to Beyonce’s Ivy Park clothing line, a brand they launched together in 2016.

“After discussions of almost a year, Parkwood has acquired 100% of the Ivy Park brand. Topshop/Arcadia will fulfill the existing orders,” a spokesperson for Parkwood, Beyonce’s own holding company, confirmed via The Guadian.

Although Green continues to deny the allegations, Beyonce is distancing herself from the scandal.

Beyonce Ends Partnership With Topshop Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

