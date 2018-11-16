CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Man Shoots Ex In The Head At Her Job

Leave a comment

(Suwanee Police via WAGA-TV)

A Georgia man showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s job in Suwanee Wednesday morning and shot her in the head, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. 

Nathanieo Pinkins, 30, showed up at the computer business around 8:10 a.m. His ex was sitting in her car when he fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, one reportedly hit her in the head. After being shot she was able to drive away and call for help. She was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition.

WAGA-TV reports that Pinkins and the victim were estranged. “They have at least one child together. They are no longer a couple so they were going through some sort of domestic issues,” Captain Mooney told the station.  “No we had no prior knowledge of any of this going on. In speaking with family members we didn’t get any indication at that point that anything else had happened,” he added.

Pinkins was found and arrested about 30 miles away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to  Gwinnett Medical Center and is expected to recover.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Shoots Ex In The Head At Her Job was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Andrew Gillum Lost Florida Election Because Of Racism,…

The role of racism factored heavily in the Florida gubernatorial election, but not exactly how you might think it did.
11.17.18
‘He Just Started Shooting’: Cop Shot Jemel Roberson…

The narrative surrounding the controversial shooting of Jemel Roberson continued to take twists and turns nearly a week after the…
11.17.18
Melania Trump Whines That People Criticize Her Foolish…

Girl, bye!
11.17.18
Black Man Who Was Beat Unconscious By Arizona…

Robert Johnson is still recovering from his injuries.
11.17.18
Newly Elected DA Criticizes Faith Johnson’s Handling Of…

Retired judge John Creuzot won by a landslide.
11.17.18
Black Politicians Are Trying To Save The Democratic…

Black politicians are trying to save the Democratic Party from self-destruction.
11.16.18
Report: Public Housing Is A Complete Disaster Under…

The statistics don't lie.
11.16.18
Actress/Model & Diddy Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter Dead At…

Actress and a model Kim Porter, the former longtime girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs was found dead in her L.A.…
11.16.18
Attorney Lee Merritt Blasts The White Officer Who…

Attorney Lee Merritt blasted the white officer who killed Jemel Roberson.
11.16.18
Black Republican Mia Love Sues To Not Lose…

Love has been getting little support from Republicans.
11.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close