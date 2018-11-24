Michael Avenatti Accuser Didn’t Report Injuries In 911 Call

Michael Avenatti found himself the center of controversy when an actress accused him of assaulting her. In the ensuing investigation, it has since come out that the accuser, Mareli Miniutti, never reported any injuries after making the 911 call earlier this month.

The Blast reports:

The Blast has obtained the written summary record of the 911 call, as officials will not release the actual audio unless a subpoena or court order is given. However, the summary notes from the call give insight into what actress Mareli Miniutti told LAPD on the night of November 14.

According to police records, the call came in at 12:28 AM and Miniutti reported that the alleged incident occurred at Avenatti’s apartment building in the Century City area of Los Angeles.

During the call, Miniutti did not discuss any alleged injuries she may have suffered. She also did not mention any weapons being involved with the incident.

Miniutti did not provide her name during the call or identify herself, but the record states “Caller reported being assaulted by suspect Michael Avenatti and officers responded.”

The outlet adds that last Wednesday (Nov. 21), the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute the case as a felony. It adds that if Avenatti faces any charges, it will most likely be a misdemeanor.

Photo: Getty

