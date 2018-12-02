CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Brenda Snipes Refuses To Go Away Quietly After Florida’s Governor Threatens Her Pension

The beleaguered elections supervisor fights to keep her $71,000 a year pension.

Leave a comment

Brenda Snipes, the Broward County, Florida supervisor of elections, pushed back against GOP Gov. Rick Scott’s suspension that threatens her pension.

SEE ALSO: Brenda Snipes Quits Working As The Broward County Election Supervisor After The Disastrous Florida Midterms

Snipes rescinded her resignation letter on Saturday, which was to take effect on Jan. 4. The letter preceded Scott’s suspension of Snipes on Friday for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Scott announced that Republican Peter Antonacci would replace the Democrat.

“We believe it’s a malicious action that should not have happened,” Broward elections office attorney Burnadette Norris Weeks said of Scott’s suspension, adding that the governor’s move was an attempt to take away 75-year-old Snipes’ pension.

Snipes earns a salary of $178,865 annually and would be eligible for a pension of $71,000 a year after 15 years of service as the county’s elections supervisor. A suspension, however, would eliminate her pension.

Snipes was attacked by Republicans, and even President Donald Trump, for her handling of the midterm election.

She was harshly criticized for her management of the tight Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson and Scott, who ultimately won the race. Broward failed to report vote totals to the state every 45 minutes on election night, and the county’s recount process took much longer than most other counties. Snipes also acknowledged that her office had misplaced more than 2,000 ballots included in the original count.

Norris Weeks said Scott was partly to blame because he issued time-consuming records requests and lawsuits after the county experienced heavy voter turnout and a significant number of ballots by mail.

By rescinding her resignation, Snipes intends to remain in office until her term ends in November 2020.

“We will be fighting this to the very end,” Norris Weeks vowed.

SEE ALSO:

Cops Spark Outrage With ‘Racist’ Christmas Tree Decorations In Precinct With Poor Community Relations

Meet Tammy Kemp, The Black Judge Assigned To Amber Guyger Murder Trial For Killing Botham Jean

 

2016 BET Experience - BET NEWS CONVERSATION: Mental Health in the Black Community

CNN Fires Marc Lamont Hill After Comments About Palestine

10 photos Launch gallery

CNN Fires Marc Lamont Hill After Comments About Palestine

Continue reading CNN Fires Marc Lamont Hill After Comments About Palestine

CNN Fires Marc Lamont Hill After Comments About Palestine

During a speech at the United Nations on Wednesday, author and activist Marc Lamont Hill spoke out about the treatment of Palestinians in Israel. The comments have received backlash and he has been fired from CNN. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance Hill said, "We have an opportunity to not just offer solidarity in words but to commit to political action, grassroots action, local action, and international action that will give us what justice requires and that is a free Palestine from the river to the sea." He also said, "Contrary to western mythology, Black resistance to American apartheid did not come purely through Ghandi and nonviolence, rather slave revolts and self-defense and tactics otherwise divergent from Dr. King or Mahatma Gandhi were equally important to preserving safety and attaining freedom. If we are to operate in true solidarity with the Palestinian people, we must allow the Palestinian people the same range of opportunity and political possibility." Hill continued, "If we are standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people, we must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend itself. We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it. We must advocate and promote nonviolence at every opportunity, but we cannot endorse a narrow politics of respectability that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in the face of state violence and ethnic cleansing.” https://twitter.com/theIMEU/status/1068174149363871744 Some felt like Hill was calling for violence and were offended by the term "from the river to the sea." Newsweek reports, "'From the river to the sea' is a phrase often used by groups, including Hamas, who wish to remove Israel and replace the country with a Palestinian state that would stretch from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea." Hill was challenged with this on Twitter. He responded by Tweeting, ".River to the sea' is a phrase that precedes Hamas by more than 50 years. It also has a variety of meanings. In my remarks, which you clearly didn’t hear, I was talking about full citizenship rights IN Israel and a redrawing of the pre-1967 borders." https://twitter.com/marclamonthill/status/1067917211728338944 Nonetheless, Hill has been fired from CNN. There were mixed reactions to Marc Lamont Hill's comments and him being fired, see below:

Brenda Snipes Refuses To Go Away Quietly After Florida’s Governor Threatens Her Pension was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
“Power” Star Rotimi Will Receive The “Generation Next”…

Power star Rotimi will receive the “Generation Next” award at this Sunday’s Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington,…
12.03.18
Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’…

Black Republican Rep. Mia Love lashed out at the President Trump-dominated GOP for its hostility toward minorities and women.
12.03.18
Brenda Snipes Refuses To Go Away Quietly After…

Brenda Snipes, the besieged Broward County, Florida supervisor of elections, pushed back against GOP Gov. Rick Scott’s suspension.
12.03.18
Cops Spark Outrage With ‘Racist’ Christmas Tree Decorations…

Officials placed two Minneapolis police officers on paid leave for their involvement in placing racially insensitive decorations on a precinct…
12.03.18
8 items
Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s…

The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy at the funeral service in Birmingham, Alabama of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr.
12.03.18
Meet Tammy Kemp, The Black Judge Assigned To…

Texas District Judge Tammy Kemp was assigned to preside over the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger…
12.03.18
Chairman Of Temple University’s Board Slams Marc Lamont…

More backlash for the professor and activist.
12.03.18
20 items
Social Media Remembers The Racist Willie Horton Ad…

Social media pointed cited the Willie Lynch ad as a low point of former President George H.W. Bush's political legacy.
12.03.18
Michelle Obama’s Memoir Has Officially Become 2018’s Best-Selling…

Our #ForeverFLOTUS is stunting on the literary world selling more than 2 million copies of "Becoming" in a little over…
12.01.18
Dallas Grand Jury Charges Amber Guyger With Murder…

A grand jury in Dallas on Friday charged former police officer Amber Guyger with murder for killing Botham Jean in…
12.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close