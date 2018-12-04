CLOSE
K-Ci From Jodeci & Marvin Sapp Set To Perform, Q Parker, Da Brat & Gia Peppers Will Present At Urban One Honors

” data-medium-file=”https://ronemymajicdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438600510339.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemymajicdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438600510339.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=700&strip=all class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-3812998″ src=”https://ronemymajicdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438600510339.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”U1 Honors: Jermaine Dupri” width=”700″ height=”400″ /> Source: Urban One Honors / U1 Honors

Marvin Sapp and K-Ci of Jodeci are set to perform this Sunday at Urban One Honors! Sapp will also receive the “Inspirational Impact” award at the Black-Tie event for his musical contributions and impact as a Pastor and Bishop.

” data-medium-file=”https://ronemymajicdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15439188661417.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemymajicdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15439188661417.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=700&strip=all class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-3813062″ src=”https://ronemymajicdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15439188661417.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”K-Ci Urban One Honors” width=”700″ height=”400″ /> Source: Urban One Honors / U1 Honors

K-Ci has wowed crowds with his award voice as a member of the legendary R&B Group Jodeci. Now you will get to see the Grammy Nominated singer solo and live at the inaugural Urban One Honors celebration on December 19th at The Anthem!

Da Brat became the first female rapper to go platinum under the direction of Jermaine Dupri. Da Brat will present the Living Legend award at Urban One Honors, a well-deserved achievement for the founder of So So Def Recordings.

Q Parker Urban One Honors

Source: Urban One Honors / Urban One Honors

Q Parker Urban One Honors

Source: Urban One Honors / Urban One Honors

112’s Q Parker and Social Media Maven and Hostess Gia Peppers will be on hand to present at Urban One Honors!

This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerJermaine DupriTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

K-Ci From Jodeci & Marvin Sapp Set To Perform, Q Parker, Da Brat & Gia Peppers Will Present At Urban One Honors was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

