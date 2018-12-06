Boo’d Up: 8 Funny Rom-Com’s To Watch This Holiday

It’s that time of the year…

This holiday, get your buttery popcorn out, cuddle up, and figure out where you stand in your situationship! Know your status. Whether you are friends fronting or long-term lovers on shaky grounds, get closer with the one you adore over movies, powered by Xfinity Comcast. To jump start the mood, check out our favorite romantic and drama-filled comedies starring leading Hollywood black talent.

Love Jones (1997)

You can’t kick off any Black Romantic movies or comedies list without adding the classic, Love Jones, starring actress Nia Long and actor Larenz Tate at the top. Released in 1997, this intense love story filmed in an eclectic nightclub section of Chicago was centered around Darius Lovehall (Tate), a smooth poet who falls in love with a stunning photographer named Nina Mosley (Long). Torn between exes, strong sexual chemistry and pride, both lovers struggle with feelings they can’t bury. Go back in time with Love Jones. Cuddle close with your boo. A proposal may follow.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Age isn’t nothing but a number and Stella Payne (Angela Bassett), a 40-year-old stockbroker, who is also a single mom proves that. Out of the dating loop for a bit, she hits Montego Bay, Jamaica, for some good old self-care. To her surprise, she ends up in a whirlwind romance with a handsome man from the island. Struggling between the desire for companionship with a man 20 years younger and her responsibilities as a mother and businesswoman, Stella must see if she can balance it all.

Love & Basketball (2000)

Love & Basketball, one of our top romantic movies, explores the journey between childhood friends who turn into lovers. Sounds familiar? Situated in Los Angeles in 1981, Monica, played by Sanaa Lathan and Quincy, played by Omar Epps, fall in love over the sport they love the most, basketball. Through the ups and downs, they try to make it work, but in the game of love, anything can happen.

Brown Sugar (2002)

Sometimes what we want is off limits – go for it anyways. Sidney (Sanaa Lathan) and Dre (Taye Diggs) are both industry executives who share a love for hip-hop. Living separate lives with different goals, they don’t know how much they mean to each other until the smoke clears. A true classic film for hip-hop fanatics, Brown Sugar is a staple in black romantic film collections.

Boomerang (1992)

Womanizer. Male chauvinist. Playboy. Those are the strongest words to describe Marcus Graham (Eddie Murphy), an advertising executive who can’t get enough of toying around with vulnerable women. When he connects with a new boss Jacqueline Broyer (Robin Givens), who mirrors his personality and drive, as well as flirtatious ways, Graham begins to take a closer look at the mirror. Who is that?

Beyond the Lights (2014)

Saddened by the pressures that come with being a superstar, singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) boxes herself in away from the fame. Seeking a way out, she meets a young officer by the name of Kaz (Nate Parker), who helps her discover her true voice, so she can become the lover and star she’s always wanted to be.

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

A phenomenal movie in every sense of the word, Waiting to Exhale, which was directed by Forest Whitaker, explores the trials four women are facing when it comes to love. Featuring a powerful set of sisters – the late Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon, and Loretta Devine, Waiting to Exhale, the film, including soundtrack which was produced by Babyface, shows the beauty and bond between women and the importance of having a solid support system. Reality TV take notes.

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996)

Love is not a game, and the oh so sophisticated Brandi (played by Lynn Whitfield) made that very clear, in the dark romantic comedy, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, produced by comedian, Martin Lawrence. When Darnell Wright (Lawrence) a nightclub employee plays with her heart, he later discovers that tables do turn and can become very dangerous.

